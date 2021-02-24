Question of Taste: Aideen Wylde, actor and producer, BrokenCrow  

Aideen Wylde is an actor and producer from Clonmel, Co Tipperary. As part of the town's Finding a Voice event next week, she will be appearing alongside soprano Kelley Lonergan and pianist Gabriela Mayer to celebrate the life of Pauline Garcia Viardot (1821 – 1910).

Aideen is also co-artistic director of BrokenCrow Theatre - currently Artists in Residence at the Everyman in Cork – and is currently writing a play inspired by her family's connection to the province of Newfoundland in Canada.

www.findingavoice.ie, March 5-8





Best recent book you've read:

I just finished the last of the Elena Ferrante Neapolitan series. Serious emotional investment required by those four books and the recent TV adaptations of the first two books didn’t disappoint. I read the first book, My Brilliant Friend, on holiday in Bergamo a couple of years ago and reading the others has always transported me back to that beautiful city.

Best recent film:

Rather than movies I’ve been catching up on classic series I’d never had the time to watch before. I just finished Band of Brothers and I’m still a bit of a wreck after it.

Best recent play or gig you’ve seen:

Andrew Scott in Three Kings by Stephen Beresford. He’s just such a magnificently present actor; I’d pay to watch him read a take-away menu.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

There's some odd stuff knocking around my ears at the moment - vintage supermarket music and music specifically composed for plants! Max Richter's eight-hour composition 'Sleep' has gotten me through some restless nights this past year.

First ever piece of theatre that really moved you:

Probably the first time I saw people on stage in the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel around the age of three and thought, 'Oh yeah, I have to do that'.

The best play you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

I saw a production about ten years ago at Clonmel Junction Festival called Sclavi: The Song of the Emigrant that really blew me away. It was the story of a Slovak emigrant who returns to his hometown after years of being away, but finds that he doesn't belong in either place anymore. The story is told partially through reclaimed and adapted folksongs from the region, and the style of the company (Farm in The Cave) is based on the kind of gut-wrenching, physically punishing traditions of Polish director Jerzy Grotowski. It was both breathtaking and exhausting to watch.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

Samhlú on TG4 at Christmas was one of the most beautiful programmes I've seen in ages; a really magical celebration of Irish culture and arts in the face of the devastating impact of Covid-19 that the sector is currently experiencing. I'm enjoying watching Tommy Tiernan take on new incarnations as an actor as a fan of his stand-up back in the day. The overriding message of the programme gave great heart - we are born storytellers here, and the stories will prevail after all this is done.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

Where would we be without RTÉ Lyric fm, a much-needed dose of calm in the midst of all the hullabaloo.

Podcast favourites

Where to start? The Almanac of Ireland, You're Dead To Me, This American Life, Heavyweight, Candlelit Tales. I have a voracious podcast appetite!

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

All of my theatre friends because I want to see them all back on stage and performing again as soon as possible; the national treasure that is actor Mikel Murfi; Danish band Efterklang.

Your best celebrity encounter:

As a teenager I entered an essay writing competition where the guest judge was my idol at the time, Kenneth Brannagh. Needless to say, having gone to the effort of ambushing him in the crowd afterwards, I was rendered speechless by his presence and had to hand over to my sister Sinéád to do the talking for me. Definitely not my 'coolest' teenage moment. I'd probably react the same way today to be honest!

You can portal back to any cultural event or era – where, when, and why?

Mission Control for the Apollo 11 moon landings. Not a nail left between them!

You are queen of the arts scene for a day – what's your first decree?

Amphitheatres with ample social distancing built in every town around the country so that we never have to be without live performance ever again