Wednesday's TV tips: Gordon Ramsay fronts a gameshow, Man City in Champions League action

Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance

BBC One, 9pm

You know we’ve reached Peak Lockdown, when a sweary TV chef is having a punt as a quizmaster.

Ramsay swaps his apron and his expletives for a weird blend of Family Fortunes and the board game Rhino Hero, with contestants attempting to win £10,000 by balancing golden blocks on a teetering frame, answering questions as they go.

To bank cash they have to stack blocks – but get a question wrong and they must plonk on a red “penalty block” instead.

And if the whole thing comes tumbling down, then it’s game over. Ramsay tries to look like he’s having fun and it’s original, if nothing else.

Trump Takes On The World

Donald Trump: foreign policy examined tonight on BBC Two. Pic: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

BBC Two, 9pm

He’s barely out of the Oval Office and already the schedules have been flooded with more Donald Trump documentaries than you can shake a rolled-up copy of the American Constitution at.

But Norma Percy and Brook Lapping’s is one of the better ones, as it casts a cold eye over Trump’s bull-in-a-teahouse foreign policy.

The concluding episode looks at his final days in office when the Trump Presidency metastasised from shambles to a fever dream with the potential to undermine one of the world’s oldest democracies.

Sport: UEFA Champions League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. His charges take on Borussia Monchengladbach in Champions League action tonight at 7pm.

Virgin Media Two, 7pm

Borussia Monchengladbach host British side Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16 from Budapest.