Monday's TV Tips: It's not Everest, but Davy's Toughest Team scales a mountain in Kerry

Plus: Cora Staunton lines out in the AFLW and streaming favourite Fleabag continues its Irish terrestrial telly debut on RTÉ Two
Monday's TV Tips: It's not Everest, but Davy's Toughest Team scales a mountain in Kerry

Davy Fitzgerald: GAA's shoutiest coach gives young men the benefit of his experience, RTÉ One, 9.35pm. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 11:50
Ed Power

Fleabag

RTÉ Two, 9pm 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was recently busily engaged directing Paul Mescal in a video for indie singer and near namesake, Phoebe Bridgers. 

And she has just been unveiled opposite Donald Glover in a remake of his ’n hers spy caper Mr and Mrs Smith (let’s hope it’s less scandalous than the Brangelina original). 

For a sense of why she’s such a sensation, it’s a good moment, then, to catch up with her break-out hit comedy. 

In episode four of season one, Waller-Bridge’s 'Fleabag' and her sister visit a female-only silent retreat, courtesy of their father. Their enforced silence is interrupted by an unusual neighbouring weekend workshop.

Davy’s Toughest Team 

RTÉ One, 9.35pm 

Davy Fitzgerald’s reputation as the shoutiest coach in GAA precedes him. 

But he shows a more thoughtful side as he mentors young men from difficult backgrounds in his new RTÉ reality show. 

The biggest obstacle Davy’s Toughest Team has faced was the pandemic, which derailed plans to send volunteers off to climb to basecamp on Everest. 

Instead, in the series finale, the competitors test their mettle ascending a mountain in Kerry. Will they succeed? 

And, more importantly, will Fitzgerald’s message about fortitude and making the best of challenging circumstance stick as they return to everyday life?

AFL Aussie Rules na mBan 

Highlights tonight at 8pm on TG4: Cora Staunton of the Giants kicks a goal during the round four AFLW match between the GWS Giants and the West Coast Eagles at Blacktown International Sportspark on February 21, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Pic: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Highlights tonight at 8pm on TG4: Cora Staunton of the Giants kicks a goal during the round four AFLW match between the GWS Giants and the West Coast Eagles at Blacktown International Sportspark on February 21, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Pic: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

TG4, 8pm 

Deferred coverage of the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) season. 

Highlights of the weekend clash between the Kangaroos v Collingwood Magpies and West Coast Eagles v GWS Giants, featuring former Mayo footballer Cora Staunton.

Read More

'I miss Ireland': Big Sky opens new horizons for former Vikings star Katherine Winnick 

More in this section

Who is Alison Oliver, the Cork star of Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends? Who is Alison Oliver, the Cork star of Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends?
The Mahoneys on winning Ireland's Fittest Family after 'gruelling' battle The Mahoneys on winning Ireland's Fittest Family after 'gruelling' battle
Tom Dunne's Music & Me: Could electric vehicles lead to the demise of rock'n'roll?  Tom Dunne's Music & Me: Could electric vehicles lead to the demise of rock'n'roll? 
Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London

Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan reveals filming on series three is set for this year

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices