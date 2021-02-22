Monday's TV Tips: It's not Everest, but Davy's Toughest Team scales a mountain in Kerry

Fleabag

RTÉ Two, 9pm

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was recently busily engaged directing Paul Mescal in a video for indie singer and near namesake, Phoebe Bridgers.

And she has just been unveiled opposite Donald Glover in a remake of his ’n hers spy caper Mr and Mrs Smith (let’s hope it’s less scandalous than the Brangelina original).

For a sense of why she’s such a sensation, it’s a good moment, then, to catch up with her break-out hit comedy.

In episode four of season one, Waller-Bridge’s 'Fleabag' and her sister visit a female-only silent retreat, courtesy of their father. Their enforced silence is interrupted by an unusual neighbouring weekend workshop.

Davy’s Toughest Team

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Davy Fitzgerald’s reputation as the shoutiest coach in GAA precedes him.

But he shows a more thoughtful side as he mentors young men from difficult backgrounds in his new RTÉ reality show.

The biggest obstacle Davy’s Toughest Team has faced was the pandemic, which derailed plans to send volunteers off to climb to basecamp on Everest.

Instead, in the series finale, the competitors test their mettle ascending a mountain in Kerry. Will they succeed?

And, more importantly, will Fitzgerald’s message about fortitude and making the best of challenging circumstance stick as they return to everyday life?

AFL Aussie Rules na mBan

Highlights tonight at 8pm on TG4: Cora Staunton of the Giants kicks a goal during the round four AFLW match between the GWS Giants and the West Coast Eagles at Blacktown International Sportspark on February 21, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Pic: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

TG4, 8pm

Deferred coverage of the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) season.

Highlights of the weekend clash between the Kangaroos v Collingwood Magpies and West Coast Eagles v GWS Giants, featuring former Mayo footballer Cora Staunton.