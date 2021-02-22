Monday's TV Tips: It's not Everest, but Davy's Toughest Team scales a mountain in Kerry

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was recently busily engaged directing Paul Mescal in a video for indie singer and near namesake, Phoebe Bridgers.
And she has just been unveiled opposite Donald Glover in a remake of his ’n hers spy caper Mr and Mrs Smith (let’s hope it’s less scandalous than the Brangelina original).
For a sense of why she’s such a sensation, it’s a good moment, then, to catch up with her break-out hit comedy.
In episode four of season one, Waller-Bridge’s 'Fleabag' and her sister visit a female-only silent retreat, courtesy of their father. Their enforced silence is interrupted by an unusual neighbouring weekend workshop.
Davy Fitzgerald’s reputation as the shoutiest coach in GAA precedes him.
But he shows a more thoughtful side as he mentors young men from difficult backgrounds in his new RTÉ reality show.
The biggest obstacle Davy’s Toughest Team has faced was the pandemic, which derailed plans to send volunteers off to climb to basecamp on Everest.
Instead, in the series finale, the competitors test their mettle ascending a mountain in Kerry. Will they succeed?
And, more importantly, will Fitzgerald’s message about fortitude and making the best of challenging circumstance stick as they return to everyday life?
Deferred coverage of the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) season.
Highlights of the weekend clash between the Kangaroos v Collingwood Magpies and West Coast Eagles v GWS Giants, featuring former Mayo footballer Cora Staunton.