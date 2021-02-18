How students at a Cork college managed to produce a play in the Covid era 

A group of Cork students is getting ready to premiere their first streamed play online this month, after putting together a production like no other due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The graduating theatre and drama studies class at Cork School of Music, now a part of Munster Technological University, had originally planned a traditional onstage final-year production like other alumni.

However, the pandemic meant that was out of the question, so the class got inventive, performing Caryl Churchill’s Love and Information in front of a camera rather than an audience.

“I’m thrilled with how it’s gone. It’s been one of the most enjoyable and creative adventures I've worked on here,” director and lecturer Regina Crowley says over the phone while looking out at an empty city street from the college.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride. We started exploring texts in September but knowing the year we were in, I was concerned about how it would happen. With the restrictions at the end of December, which was our time to go into production, we decided to work on Zoom for the week. I wasn’t sure right up to the start of January if filming would go ahead.”

“But if there was a problem we decided to treat it as a game rather than an obstacle and that’s what creativity is all about. I encouraged the students to think of themselves as creators, not just actors, from the outset.”

The students involved were some of the few allowed into the building for filming, which took place over three weeks with a skeletal staff. Those who couldn’t come in performed over Zoom, which student Sinead Crowley said was an interesting, but educational, experience.

“One of my scene partners didn’t feel like it was safe for him to come in. So I was in the theatre recording and he was on a Zoom call next to me. It was quite odd at first but it really worked because it’s a reflection of society today,” Sinead says.

Left, a scene from Love and Information; right, a file picture of director Regina Crowley.

“It was funny because we had that kind of a cloud feeling like we were going on stage but there was no audience there so it was so different. When you ripped the mask off to film it was almost liberating in a way.” The crew was able to incorporate masks, screens, and distancing into the story because the text is open to interpretation. There are no titles or locations and the 22 students involved acted out over 100 nameless characters over 57 different scenes.

“It’s kind of like snapshots of life and how we as humans find meaning in a very technological world. It’s very much a celebration of how the human trumps,” Regina explains.

“I think the students will go on and have stronger careers and be stronger people because of all of this. This play has a bigger reach than ever because it’s online. The likelihood of being spotted is greater. Agents in London have asked for people's resumes, friends in America can see it. They don’t have the moment of standing in front of the audience and getting their applause but they will, in a different way.”

Sinead feels she’s learned more this year than she ever could staging a traditional Shakespearean work. She had never acted on screen before and says that even after the pandemic, it will be a necessary skill to have especially for auditions.

“Graduating from an arts degree isn’t a linear path anyway so I don’t feel affected by the fact that I’ll be graduating during a pandemic. I feel very heartened by this experience and the things that other creatives are doing. The imagination and ingenuity that people are showing is really inspiring,” she says.

“There's a lot of exciting multimedia work being done in theatre all around the world so it's amazing to be part of a production that utilises so many of the forms of media that we have available to us and shows that theatre can go beyond the limits of the stage. It’s so much more than that.”

Love and Information will be streamed from February 23 to 27. Tickets are available from www.events.cit.ie for €10.