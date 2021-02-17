Emma Stone unleashes chaos as Disney villain in Cruella trailer

Emma Stone as Cruella (Disney)
Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 14:06
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Emma Stone transforms into Disney villain Cruella de Vil in the first trailer for Cruella.

The actress can be seen abandoning her red hair for the character’s signature white and black mane in the first footage from the origin story film, in which she arrives at a party in a hooded white cape, sets herself on fire and emerges in a red gown with the monochrome hair-do.

The film will tell the origin story of the villain from 101 Dalmatians, who wanted to capture the dogs to make a coat out of their fur.

Stone can be heard saying in voiceover: “From the very beginning, I realised I saw the world differently than everyone else.

“That didn’t sit well with some people.

“But I wasn’t for everyone. I guess they were always scared that I would be a psycho.

“But a new day brings new opportunities and I was ready to make a statement.

“How does the saying go? ‘I am woman, hear me roar.’

“The thing is, I was born brilliant, born bad, and a little bit mad.”

She can be seen tearing through the streets of London in her car and unleashing bats from inside a safe, while a large fire destroys a huge house.

Emma Stone (David Parry/PA)

Set in the 1970s amid the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young designer called Estella who befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the fashionable Baroness von Hellman, played by Dame Emma Thompson.

But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to become famous Disney villain.

Cruella will be released in the UK on May 28.

