What you need to know about Behind Her Eyes, Eve Hewson’s new Netflix series

The six-episode series arrives on Netflix today and is based on a bestselling thriller written by Sarah Pinborough.
Eve Hewson as Adele in Behind Her Eyes

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 07:50
Denise O’Donoghue

A love triangle is at the centre of a new Netflix series starring Dublin-born actress Eve Hewson.

Premiering on the streaming platform today, the psychological thriller follows Louise Barnsley, a single mum plagued by night terrors and played by Simona Brown, who becomes romantically involved with her mysterious boss, psychiatrist David Ferguson (Tom Bateman).

When Louise bumps into David’s wife Adele (Hewson) by chance, they form a secret friendship and bond over Adele’s own history of nightmares, which she overcame with the help of instructions in an old journal written by Rob, a troubled friend from her past.

Eve Hewson and Tom Bateman in Behind Her Eyes

Eve Hewson and Tom Bateman in Behind Her Eyes

As Louise reads through Rob’s journal and grows closer to the lonely and isolated Adele, she learns more about Adele’s complicated marriage and turbulent history filled with trauma and loss. 

She also learns about Adele’s friendship with Rob, who was once Adele’s closest friend during their stay at a psychiatric hospital but is now strangely absent. Adele had taught him the art of lucid dreaming - the ability to control his dreams.

From there, the love triangle and web of lies unravels, exposing secrets with the help of the supernatural.

Hewson, 29, the daughter of U2 frontman Bono and activist and businesswoman Ali Hewson, made her acting debut in 2005 and last year starred in the BBC drama The Luminaries.

Hewson has said she did not follow her father Bono into music because she was “terrible at practising”.

She told Town & Country magazine: “I thought I was going to go into music, but I was terrible at practising.

“When I started acting, I realised I could spend all day long going over lines, reading scripts, doing different exercises, and it didn’t feel like work at all. Practising music did.” 

Hewson admitted she was a “little troublemaker” when she was younger, adding: “There got to a point in my teens when my dad couldn’t hire good-looking support bands any more.

“He was like ‘No more boys in their 20s, please God!'” She added that her parents were hesitant about her entering the film industry, saying: “There was the fear that I would go off to LA and become some celebrity kid running around on Rodeo Drive.

“I think any parent bringing up a kid in a certain lifestyle would have those fears.”

Additional reporting by PA

