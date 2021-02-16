Gametech: Teamwork to the fore in Valheim, while Super Mario tops the charts 

Wanted: Scowling man to gather wood, food and crafting materials. Opportunity to join a small, but growth-minded community of largely bearded warriors. May involve occasional starvation. Tolerance for the supernatural recommended.

Valheim may feel like a second job sometimes, but it sure beats most other professions. The beatings don’t end there either – as a Viking trapped in the netherworld, there are plenty of nasty creatures and wildlife to take down.

Most of the fun in Valheim comes down to teamwork, however. As a survival RPG hybrid, the game rewards you for building a base and joining forces with friends to strengthen your resources. You’ll spend a large amount of time gathering wood to build a camp, hunting animals for meat and collecting various resources to craft new weapons and armour.

Cleverly, the game rewards you for repetitive actions by mimicking the system once seen in Elder Scrolls: Oblivion, where skills are improved by doing them and not by allocating points as you level. As an example, this means you can take pride in becoming a high-level woodcutter by focusing entirely on that task, even if your other abilities would stay stagnant from lack of use.

Valheim also rewards hard ‘work’ by making consumables your primary source of healing and bonus stats. Take the time to store the right resources and then every trip out into the wilderness becomes more manageable.

Unlike most other survival games, Valheim does have a kind of narrative. You are trapped in the titular ninth realm of Norse legend, tasked by Odin to kill some of his supernatural enemies. Each of these bosses effectively rule different sections of the map. Beyond that, there isn’t much story, but that’s exactly how a game like this should be – leaving more to the imagination.

Ultimately, that’s where the teamwork comes back into the picture. With the right group of friends, Valheim becomes satisfying and cohesive and fun, a way to run into the woods and explore without having to leave your home. It can feel like work sometimes, but a little work never hurt anyone. Except Odin’s enemies.

NINTENDO PUSH

Super Mario 3D World: another critical and commercial smash for Nintendo's loveable plumber

What Nintendo is doing, that’s working too. Super Mario 3D World and Bowser’s Fury has topped the charts, has pleased the critics and is selling like crazy. All for a game that was originally released back the Wii U.

However, most gamers didn’t get a chance to play that, due to the Wii U’s relatively poor sales numbers, which partly explains why the excellent 3D world is being so well received as a re-release. If you haven’t played it before, then it might just be the number one Switch release of 2021.

To sweeten the deal, Nintendo have also included Bowser’s Fury, which is a weird but welcome addition. It’s effectively a bite-size open world Mario in the same style as Odyssey, Sunshine and other mainline Mario games. It only lasts about three or four hours, but its inclusion a clever move, tempting hardcore fans to jump in with Super Mario 3D World for the new content.

Overall, Super Mario 3D World is a no-brainer for fans, especially with the new multiplayer element too. Mario has done it again. He’s had a thousand jobs by now – plumber, painter, doctor – but he’s mainly worked his way into our hearts.

RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE

There’s been plenty of work on Resident Evil Village and it seems like that work is going to pay off. Not only did Capcom release a tantalising demo a few weeks ago, but now the team are driving the hype up even further.

“You'll notice we took a lot of inspiration from Resident Evil 4," said producer Peter Fabiano to the PlayStation team. "We have put a ton of effort into creating a truly authentic feel. There are plenty of surprises to keep you on your toes; players will find a balance of combat, exploration, and puzzle solving.”

Resident Evil 4 is arguably the most beloved game in the series, making Fabiano’s statement music to the ears of fans. Creepy organ music, but music all the same. In addition, Resident Evil Village will continue the story of Ethan, the hero of the technically astounding Resident Evil VII, which will also please fans. Capcom working the crowd perfectly.