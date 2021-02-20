Radio highlights: Frederick Douglass remembered, fiction from Neil Jordan, Foucault on sexuality

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra

R na G, 11am

Historian Dr Úna Ní Bhroiméil will discuss the work and legacy of US anti-slavery campaigner Frederick Douglass with Máirín Ní Ghadhra, on the anniversary of his death in 1895.

TED Radio Hour

Newstalk, 7pm

Based on the vast archive of TED Talks featuring the world’s most remarkable minds, TED Radio Hour explores ideas, inventions, and innovation in the fields of science, arts and the humanities.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Iarla Ó Lionaird's 'Vocal Chords' series continues, as the singer speaks to Peggy Seeger about the global journey of the human voice, and the effect of singing on the human mind, body & spirit.

Spoken Stories: Independence

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Easter 2036 by Neil Jordan, read by Stephen Rea. In a futuristic, post-pandemic world, the long-outlawed human hug has been forgotten, along with the kiss, and ultimately the capacity to love. A lowly graduate student has an answer.

MONDAY

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

Áine Hensey presents a look at 'Aggie Whyte', a double album of music by the accomplished and highly-regarded traditional Irish fiddle player from Ballinakill, Co. Galway, who died in 1979. Two copies to be won.

Artist Collection: PJ Harvey

BBC 6, midnight

A block of interviews, documentaries and playlists for the wee hours of the morning, centred around iconic yet enigmatic singer-songwriter PJ Harvey, the only two-time Mercury Prize winner, including a deep dive into 2011 album 'Let England Shake'.

TUESDAY

Lizzie Fitzpatrick of Bitch Falcon: Hegarty session revisited on 2FM, Tuesday night

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty's Tuesday night dives into the RTÉ archives continue tonight: An Emotional Fish's 1989 Fanning Session sees Jerry Fish and company in fine form, while grunge/shoegaze revivalists Bitch Falcon's 2020 Hegarty Session reairs to coincide with their recent live-in-studio EP.

WEDNESDAY

Short Cuts

6.30pm, BBC 4 Extra

As she busies herself making pumpkin soup, comedian Josie Long presents a compilation of short documentaries concerning food: a look at an eventful family meal in Australia, dreams of East Asian porridge, and the work of a 'final meal' chef in a US penitentiary prison.

THURSDAY

Free Thinking

BBC3, 10pm

Author Stuart Elden and presenter Shahidha Bari look at a newly-available translation of Foucault's thinking about sexuality, which looks back at ideas around pleasure and the flesh among early Christians in Medieval Europe.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty's run of EBU-presented music from Europe continues, as he mixes highlights from an August 2020 gig from UK trio Working Men's Club, recorded in Leeds' Brudenell Social Club, with his usual selection of alternative and electronica.

FRIDAY

The National Chart Show

2FM, 7pm

In a world of streaming, the return of vinyl and the death of CD, the cultural role of the Irish music charts has certainly changed in the last two decades. Bláthnaid Treacy helms the long-running weekly rundown of radio hits, streaming smashes, and download singles.

Sound Out with Ian McGlynn

Lyric FM, 9pm

The work of Pulitzer-winning composer Caroline Shaw with arranging 19th-century shape-note hymns is explored in this edition, with work from the world-premiere recording of her music for the So Percussion Ensemble, soprano Dawn Upshaw and pianist Gilbert Kalish.