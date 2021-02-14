Ireland's Fittest Family review: A tantastic performance from Davy Fitz and his swamp creatures 

An exciting semi-final in Ireland's Fittest Family saw several competitors get stuck in the mud, but the Mahonys and the Allens emerged triumphant 
Davy Fitzgerald showed his skills as a coach on Ireland's Fittest Family. 

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021
Esther N McCarthy

After gawping at the most intense episode yet of Ireland's Fittest Family, there are two takeaways that will keep me awake at night.

First, as they mentally prepare for the semi-final, discussing tactics and whatnot, the Kulczynski family nonchalantly let slip that they've practiced for this first leg of the challenge of... wait for it... wading through a swamp. 

 I have so many questions. This is different to trying out a hang tough in the shed. Em, where did you find a training swamp, Mr Kulczynski? Did you head out for a secret swamp sesh instead of a Sunday drive? Should I be incorporating quality bog time into my parenting regime? 'Swamp whomp time, guys! Let's go, don’t forget your Lariam, little man!'

The second and perhaps most worrying issue, is Davy Fitzgerald's look this week. He's standing on the sidelines, roaring blue murder at the Mahonys, each sentence ending at such a high pitch that only dogs, and possibly swamp coyotes, can hear him.

But did he always have that bronzed glow? And was his fringe always a bit blondie? Did Fitzy frost his tips? Is it just because I didn’t seen him last week, he looks different?

It's not the Everglades, Davy, you're in Wicklow. He looks like Jake Peralta when he went undercover in Florida, or George Michael in the Freedom video.

The swamp proved tough going for some on the semi-final Ireland's Fittest Family.

It works anyway, and Davy roars his family into the final, giving Maura Higgins a run for her money for Ireland's sexiest tan trophy. 

 But there's only one title old Davy is focused on. Triumphant, he turns to the audience. "I'm BAAAACK," he says, eyeballing the camera, like a tanned Terminator.

 I have to admit, after the disappointment of Anna Geary's gang eliminated last week, I'm delighted the Mahonys will be in the final mix up the mountain.

  Donncha O'Callaghan's family found it tough going - poor Ticey Allen had to be hauled along by Ruth, James and Tom at the end, I had to watch through my fingers. But Donncha drove them through and they've got a spot too. 

 Mairead Ronan got stuck in this week - literally. She's waist-high in the gloop. “Get me out of here!” she says. Watch this space for next year's I'm A Celebrity lineup.  

I'm disappointed for the Kulczynskis and the O'Rourkes, but someone's gotta go, and it wouldn't be half the craic if Derval O'Rourke got four families through.

Next week, the finals!

Ireland’s Fittest Family airs on RTÉ One Sundays, 6.30 pm 

