Book review: Cork author's new novel shows empathy for plight of women

WHAT comes across from Cork writer, Billy O'Callaghan's latest novel, 'Life Sentences', is a deep empathy for the plight of women, particularly impoverished women rearing children. His book, a family saga based on the stories that his grandmother, Nellie, told him, tells her story, that of his great -grandfather, Jer, as well as his great-great-grandmother Nancy. Based in Douglas, where O'Callaghan grew up and still lives, the novel concerns the effort "to survive at all costs. Everything is done for the sake of family. There is something almost heroic about it. No child dreams of growing up to be a prostitute. That's not on anyone's list of things someone wants to do. But it was what Nancy had to do to survive. When she got out of the workhouse, she was on the streets for a while."

Nancy was mother to two 'illegitimate' children, Mamie and Jer. They were fathered by a Michael Egan, a man Nancy loved and hoped would "save her." But he turned out to be unreliable. Nancy eventually found lodgings for her family in the corner of a room in Douglas where they slept curled up on straw. She would go on to work as a servant.

"This is our history," says O'Callaghan (46)."And it's not that long ago. How could you not have empathy for women? Who suffers more?" (He cites the report on the mother and baby homes to illustrate the maltreatment of women.) "Of course, everything is a generalisation. Men had to go to fight wars. But the men would go into the pub, even when down to their last shilling. The wife was at home trying to make ends meet."

O'Callaghan's last novel, 'My Coney Island Baby', which was an international success, published in eight countries, was hailed by John Banville as his 'book of the year' for 2019. It's a very different novel to 'Life Sentences', dealing with the reluctant end of an illicit affair between two people whose assignations in a hotel room are rationed and intense. It is more lyrical than 'Life Sentences' with the latter being somewhat reminiscent of John McGahern.

Garnering praise from Banville "is fantastic. I work a lot on the sentences and so for somebody like John Banville to single out that book is validation. When we think of stylists, he's probably the best we have."

As a young boy, keen on reading westerns borrowed from the library, O'Callaghan's grandmother often kept him home from school, telling him stories about everything from the Black and Tans to banshees. It was grist to the mill for this natural born storyteller who never considered going on to university after his Leaving Certificate. Coming from a working class family, O'Callaghan says: "I don't regret not going to college. I don't think I was cut out for that kind of life. It just wasn't for me. The path I've found suits me fine."

A story that O'Callaghan heard at his grandmother's knee was about the death of her brother in 1930 in a tragic accident when he was twelve. "It's a story I always wanted to write since it was planted in my head at the age of five or six."

The boy stood on the back of a goat. The goat buckled and the boy fell and broke his back. An infection developed in the boy's bones and he died. His body had curled in on itself and on the night he died, Jer, his father, had to break the child's back so that his body would fit into a coffin.

O'Callaghan finally got this story written five years ago. Entitled 'A Death in the Family', it was published in his 2020 short story collection, 'The Boatman.'

When O'Callaghan started to write what became 'Life Sentences,' his initial plan was simply to write Jer's story which had been "stewing" for a while. "I was thinking I'd write a long short story. I was probably ten thousand words in when I realised that it was going to be something bigger. A lot of things kind of fell into place. I started to do a bit of research on the family tree. I wasn't very good at it but my sister and her friend took up the reins. My sister is younger than me so she's more used to computers."

The novel comprises different time spans, starting in the nineteenth century when the repercussions of the Great Famine were still being felt. It deals with war including Jer's time fighting in Flanders and the Somme. The time span stretches up to the 1980s.

How do O'Callaghan's parents feel about 'Life Sentences' given that it fillets family history? "They're quite happy about it. When I was writing it, I had no fear. Now that it's written, maybe I'm slightly anxious about how it will go down with the relatives."

In an earlier interview for the Examiner books pages, O'Callaghan spoke of how he struggles with confidence. Has success changed that? "At this stage, I'm probably too old to change that much. The time I'm happiest is when I'm writing. I struggle with it but I enjoy the struggle as well as when it's going well. It makes sense of everything that's in my head. You don't understand it until it's in front of you on the page. I'm writing a long time now. It's the only thing I can do. I couldn't function without it." But O'Callaghan doesn't like the marketing side of publishing books.

He was nervous about going on the Ryan Tubridy radio show, saying he'd have a sleepless night before it. But as it turned out, O'Callaghan was love-bombed by Tubridy who clearly enjoyed the novel.

"When the book came out, people were saying to me to enjoy the day and to celebrate it. But actually, it doesn't feel that way for me. I'm thinking about the reviews. I'm going to try and avoid those things as much as I can."

O'Callaghan found the first lockdown difficult. Prior to it, his mother was diagnosed with cancer. "She is much better now than she was a year ago."

Now, O'Callaghan is finding lockdown "ok. I generally exist in a kind of lockdown. I've probably written more than I ever have, writing twelve hours a day. I'm bombing through a new novel. It's going to be set in Cork and Austria. It goes back and forth between Austria in the 1930s and Cork in the early 1980s. The Cork part takes place around Jew Town and the docks. The Austrian side of it is about a footballer who falls foul of the Nazis. While it's based on fact, most of it is fiction. It's a reimagining of something that happened."

O'Callaghan has come a long way since first slipping an envelope of short stories through Mercier Press's post box in 2006 when the publishing house was in Douglas Village. They published his debut collection and the writer's star has been in the ascendant ever since. Not that he sees it that way. Modest and not given to starriness, O'Callaghan lives a frugal life in a one-bed apartment in Douglas. He doesn't have a car or a television. It's all about the writing and occasionally coming up for air to promote his work. He is the real deal.