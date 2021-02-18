Thursday TV Tips: Can they convert a crumbling cottage into a high-spec dream home?

— and can a local doula help give a positive birth after a difficult labour the last time?
Eoin McGee presents How To Be Good With Money on RTÉ One

Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 11:30
Caroline Delaney

Turas Clainne

TG4, 8pm

A new four-part series exploring the journey to parenthood and postpartum. Follow the story of expectant mothers and explore various issues that some parents encounter on the complex journey from the womb to childbirth. 

Priscilla de Búrca brings TG4 along on her pregnancy journey in Turas Clainne.

Prisscilla de Búrca is in her third trimester of pregnancy — however, she is still harbouring feelings of worry and anxiety due to the difficult labour she experienced with her second child two years ago. Prisscilla seeks advice from a local doula to help her prepare for a positive birthing experience this time around. Will all go to plan in the delivery suite?

How To Be Good With Money

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Eoin McGee works closely with a diverse range of people with very different financial goals. In this episode, he meets couple Lynda Slattery and Jason McLoughlin. (the pics weren't up yet - can you add one please)

Lynda and Jason live in a ‘granny flat’ at Jason’s parent’s home in county Laois. This living arrangement saves on rent while the couple plan for their own home.

Lynda is a self-confessed spender, while both of them seem to have expensive taste judging by the home of their dreams.

With dreams of self-building, the couple fell in love with a site close to home with an old crumbling cottage on it. They scrambled to secure it by hastily borrowing money from a variety of sources.

Now heavily in debt, they face the realisation that they can’t afford to finance the build.

Sport

UEFA Europa League Highlights, Virgin Media Two, 10.15pm

Real Sociedad v Manchester United at Reale Arena, Benfica v Arsenal at Estadio da Luz, Slavia Prague v Leicester City at Sinobo Stadium and Royal Antwerp v Rangers at Bosuilstadion.

Thursday TV Tips: Can they convert a crumbling cottage into a high-spec dream home?

Family Notices