Tuesday TV Tips: Cork self-build on Home of the Year and how to watch Framing Britney Spears

Home of the Year

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

A 1900s farmhouse in Co Clare, a self-build in Cork, and a semi in County Westmeath are this year's first entries. There has been a lot of chat on social media about David O’Brien's modern and bespoke home near Ballygarvan, a modern take on a traditional barn, which he built with help from his brother. One of his unique design choices is the use of an 1800s piano as a kitchen island. With new judges Suzie McAdam and Amanda Bone

Prime Time

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Prime Time examines the great Covid divide - how some people have thrived while others are trying to simply survive almost a year into lockdown.

Glór Tíre

TG4, 9.30pm

The Sheerin Family

The Sheerin Family takes to the stage with a great selection of country music. They also introduce, Mary Hoey, their contestant for this year’s series.

Mary Hoey

Framing Britney Spears

Sky Documentaries, 9pm and Now TV

The documentary, airing tonight at 9pm on Sky Documentaries and NowTV, looks at her father's power over her finances and personal life, and why the media is under pressure to apologise to the star.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Gordon Ramsey, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix head to San Francisco. Gino and Fred soak up some hippy and pop culture history, but Gordon is more interested in the city's culinary prowess.

Rescue - River Deep, Mountain High

Virgin Media One, 7.30pm

Members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue team head to Mangerton mountain after receiving a call about an elderly walker in Killarney National Park who has complained of chest pains. On the Humber estuary, a pleasure boat suffers engine failure and Humber rescue team members speed to its aid while it drifts perilously close to some rocks

Sport

RB Leipzig v Liverpool (KO 8pm), RTÉ 2, 7.30pm

Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain (KO 8pm), Virgin Media Two, 7pm