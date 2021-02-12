Q&A: Why is everyone talking about Britney Spears?

What is the ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary and what did it reveal?

Framing Britney Spears is a documentary made by the New York Times which was released in the United States this week. It analyses the star's rise to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s and the subsequent difficulties she faced. It explores the media’s treatment of Ms Spears during and after a mental health crisis, as well as her relationship with her father, Jamie, and his controversial long-running conservatorship, where he oversees her finances and other areas of her life since 2008.

Why does Britney’s father have conservatorship?

Jamie Spears, left, and Britney Spears, right. Mr Spears has been in control of his daughter's estate since 2008.

Ms Spears’ finances and personal affairs have been controlled by a contentious legal agreement since 2008 after she experienced mental health difficulties and her life publicly unravelled in 2007. Mr Spears was appointed her conservator at this time. Fans of Ms Spears have long contended the conservatorship is unfair and Ms Spears has tried ousting her father from his role.

Has Britney spoken publicly about the documentary or her father’s conservatorship?

At a hearing in November, the singer’s lawyer said she is “afraid” of her father and will not perform while he maintains control over her affairs.

Britney Spears supporters Dustin Strand, left, and Kiki Norberto hold signs outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Ms Spears, who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, has not performed live since October 2018. Another hearing in the conservatorship case is scheduled to take place on March 17.

Ms Spears appeared to indirectly address the documentary about her life in a post on Instagram. She shared a video of her performing her hit song ‘Toxic’ three years ago and said: “I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life.” However, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has publicly criticised Mr Spears following the documentary’s release. He wrote on Instagram: “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total dick.”

What role did the US media play in all of this?

Britney Spears in 2000 after receiving a Grammy nomination for pop vocal album of the year for 'Oops! ... I Did It Again.'

During a very public mental health crisis in 2007, Ms Spears shaved her head while being hounded by paparazzi. This led to invasive media attention on the star at a difficult time for her as well as much ridicule and criticism from media outlets and television personalities. Glamour Magazine issued an apology to Ms Spears following the documentary’s release while blogger Perez Hilton said he is "so sorry" for how he behaved at that time. “My words and actions were wrong. I was nasty, mean, cruel, inconsiderate, awful. I have apologised to Britney not just publicly, but privately,” he said on his podcast.

Lead singer with rock band Paramore, Hayley Williams, is among the celebrities to speak out in support of Ms Spears since the documentary’s release. “No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her,” she wrote on Twitter. “The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid.”

Can I watch the documentary in Ireland?

Singer Britney Spears pictured in 2014 in Las Vegas.

The documentary has been released on Hulu in the US, a streaming service that costs $5.99 (€4.97) a month. It also aired on FX and FX Hulu in the US but it has not yet been given an Irish broadcast date. It is understood Framing Britney Spears is set to air in the UK in the spring of 2021, so an Irish air date could coincide with this.