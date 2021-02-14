Sunday TV Tips: Aoife and Declan only met five times before they were separated by lockdown

Shakespeare on Sunday: Romeo and Juliet

RTÉ 2, 2pm

And here's one for Shakespeare buffs, the love lorn, fans of Alan Rickman's beautiful voice — and exam students of course ...

RTÉ is screening Shakespeare productions for Leaving and Junior Cert students and for the weekend that's in it, it's Romeo and Juliet. This one is the 1978 version with Alan Rickman, Anthony Andrews and Rebecca Saire.

Rásaí Beo/ Live racing

TG4, 2.45pm

Five live races from the Valentine’s Day meeting in Punchestown, Co Kildare.

Ireland's Fittest Family

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Le Ceangal

TG4, 10.35pm

Aoife locked-down in Dublin

What happens when a new couple is separated during lockdown? Aoife and Declan had met each other five times before she was confined to her Dublin family home and he was confined to his Galway apartment with his housemate due to the arrival of Covid-19 and the lockdown.

Aoife and Declan — will WhatsApp calls and Zoom quizzes help them keep the flame alive?

Between WhatsApp calls and Zoom quizzes they try their very best to keep the flame alive remotely, but will the distance and all that entails allow their relationship to survive?