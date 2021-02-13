Radio Highlights: Cork Life Centre, Andrew Weatherall remembered, Marian Keyes chats with Tara Flynn

SATURDAY

An Cúinne Dána

10.30am, R na G

This week, we hear about the Crossways/Trasnú/Comar festival, which is running online all weekend, bringing together Irish and Scottish poets. Festival producer Simon Ó Faoláin talks to Tristan Rosenstock about this year’s offering and reads one of his poems on the programme today.

The London Ear

1pm, 2XM

Vanessa Monaghan chats to Sam O.G., a Nigerian-born rapper, who grew up in Nobber, Co. Meath and is now a nurse in London. Having been the first African-born GAA player to represent his childhood county at any Championship level, he now seeks to take on the hip-hop world, with new single 'Midnight' out now.

SUNDAY

The Weekend Documentary

2pm, BBC World Service

For World Radio Day, Maria Margaronis visits community stations around the globe and celebrates the enduring power, possibilities and pleasures of the airwaves at a time when roughly half of the world is still to enter the online age.

Spoken Stories: Independence

7pm, RTÉ 1

An Authentic Conversation by Yan Ge, read by Ashley Xie, marks Chinese New Year. Nan and Akmaral, two young Asian students attending a Dublin language school, grapple with an assignment to engage in an 'authentic' conversation with a stranger.

MONDAY

The sign over the main door at the entrance to the Cork Life Centre on Winters Hill, Cork. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Alternative Learning: The Cork Life Centre

4pm, UCC 98.3FM

Documentary-maker Bairbre Flood talks to students and teachers, examining what the education system can learn from the success of the iconic Cork school. Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

TUESDAY

Mary Anne Hobbs

10.30am, BBC 6

Scottish post-rock legends Mogwai performing a special live session for the Radio 6 staple from the BBC's Pacific Quay studios in Glasgow, ahead of the release of their tenth album, 'As the Love Continues'.

The Alternative

midnight, 2FM

Dan Hegarty continues his deep-dive into the RTÉ radio archives for more sessions. Irish hip-hop pioneers Scary Éire's Fanning Session from 1993 is unearthed, while industrial pop producer Meljoann's lockdown-recorded Hegarty session from last year gets another airing (stream the video version below).

WEDNESDAY

An Taobh Tuathail

10pm, R na G

On the first anniversary of the death of legendary DJ, producer and acid house icon Andrew Weatherall, Cian Ó Cíobháin brings us a special programme based on his own, and his listeners’, memories of Weatherall’s unique DJ sets.

THURSDAY

Marian Keyes: In conversation with Tara Flynn. Pic: PA/Dean Chalkley.

Between Ourselves with Marian Keyes

6.30pm, BBC 4

Irish literary sensation and Twitter hero Marian Keyes reads selections from her non-fiction writing, while in conversation with her friend, the actor Tara Flynn. Recorded at home in Co Dublin, with the 96A sometimes audible in the background.

The Alternative

midnight, 2FM

Alongside the usual serving of alternative, electronic and hip-hop sounds, Dan Hegarty presents a special selection of acoustic performances from US alt-rock survivors Eels, recorded in Los Angeles.

FRIDAY

Sruth na Maoile

2pm, R na G

Seán Ó hÉanaigh and Mairi Anna Nic Ualraig return for a socially-distanced series of award-winning collaborative radio, bringing together the best of Irish and Scottish traditional music.

Iggy Confidential

7pm, BBC 6

Legendary proto-punk frontman Iggy Pop serves up a sonic cocktail to kick the weekend off, including tracks by Burna Boy, The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Khruangbin and Miles Davis.