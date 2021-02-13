Radio Highlights: Cork Life Centre, Andrew Weatherall remembered, Marian Keyes chats with Tara Flynn

This week, we hear about the Crossways/Trasnú/Comar festival, which is running online all weekend, bringing together Irish and Scottish poets. Festival producer Simon Ó Faoláin talks to Tristan Rosenstock about this year’s offering and reads one of his poems on the programme today.
Vanessa Monaghan chats to Sam O.G., a Nigerian-born rapper, who grew up in Nobber, Co. Meath and is now a nurse in London. Having been the first African-born GAA player to represent his childhood county at any Championship level, he now seeks to take on the hip-hop world, with new single 'Midnight' out now.
For World Radio Day, Maria Margaronis visits community stations around the globe and celebrates the enduring power, possibilities and pleasures of the airwaves at a time when roughly half of the world is still to enter the online age.
An Authentic Conversation by Yan Ge, read by Ashley Xie, marks Chinese New Year. Nan and Akmaral, two young Asian students attending a Dublin language school, grapple with an assignment to engage in an 'authentic' conversation with a stranger.
Documentary-maker Bairbre Flood talks to students and teachers, examining what the education system can learn from the success of the iconic Cork school. Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.
Scottish post-rock legends Mogwai performing a special live session for the Radio 6 staple from the BBC's Pacific Quay studios in Glasgow, ahead of the release of their tenth album, 'As the Love Continues'.
Dan Hegarty continues his deep-dive into the RTÉ radio archives for more sessions. Irish hip-hop pioneers Scary Éire's Fanning Session from 1993 is unearthed, while industrial pop producer Meljoann's lockdown-recorded Hegarty session from last year gets another airing (stream the video version below).
On the first anniversary of the death of legendary DJ, producer and acid house icon Andrew Weatherall, Cian Ó Cíobháin brings us a special programme based on his own, and his listeners’, memories of Weatherall’s unique DJ sets.
Irish literary sensation and Twitter hero Marian Keyes reads selections from her non-fiction writing, while in conversation with her friend, the actor Tara Flynn. Recorded at home in Co Dublin, with the 96A sometimes audible in the background.
Alongside the usual serving of alternative, electronic and hip-hop sounds, Dan Hegarty presents a special selection of acoustic performances from US alt-rock survivors Eels, recorded in Los Angeles.
Seán Ó hÉanaigh and Mairi Anna Nic Ualraig return for a socially-distanced series of award-winning collaborative radio, bringing together the best of Irish and Scottish traditional music.
Legendary proto-punk frontman Iggy Pop serves up a sonic cocktail to kick the weekend off, including tracks by Burna Boy, The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Khruangbin and Miles Davis.