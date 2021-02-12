Five things for the weekend: Music from Ballydehob, drama from Druid, opera from Dublin 

Levis’ Corner House moves online for Valentines' songs, while The Deer Hunter features among the TV films on offer 
Caroline O'Donnell and Joe O'Leary at Levis Corner House in Ballydehob. 

Fri, 12 Feb, 2021 - 10:00
Des O’Driscoll

1 |theatre| Once Upon a Bridge

There are two night's left in Druid's streamed production of Sonya Kelly's latest play. Aaron Monaghan leads the cast in the tale of what happens when three strangers’ lives briefly collided.

Fri-Sat, www.druid.ie, €15

2 |music| Secret Song in Ballydehob

Levis’ Corner House in the West Cork village goes online for its annual Valentines event. Ten artists performances recorded at the pub for the event will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

leviscornerhouse.bandcamp.com,  €15/€25 

3 |Classical | Claudia Boyle and RTÉ Symphony Orchestra

Claudia Boyle joins the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra at the National Concert Hall for a programme of Sibelius, Mozart and Beeethoven.

Friday, 7pm, Nch.ie

4 |TV film| The Deer Hunter

At 184 minutes, it's way too long, but the Vietnam War tale from 1978, does have some fantastic scenes, a classic theme tune, and a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, John Cazale, and  Meryl Streep.

Saturday, BBC Two, 10pm 

5 |streaming| Parks & Recreation

If you're a fan of American sitcoms, and have run out of other options, all seven seasons of this hugely successful show are now available. Stars Amy Poehler.

Netflix

It's A Sin: An Irish perspective on the superb TV drama about gay life in the 1980s 

