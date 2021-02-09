Tom Holland denies Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland has said Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will not be appearing in the next Spider-Man film.

The previous actors to play Peter Parker had been heavily rumoured to make appearances in the currently untitled superhero film, but Holland, 24, who has played the role since 2016, said this is not the case.

He told Esquire magazine: “No, no, they will not be appearing in this film.

The star seems pretty certain about this popular MCU theory. https://t.co/zyad5Gh8K6 — Esquire (@esquire) February 9, 2021

“Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me.

“But as of yet, no.

“It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

Holland has previously been accused of sharing significant spoilers about the Marvel films, so he said he is given heavily redacted or misleading scripts so he cannot inadvertently reveal plot details.

He said: “They do it all the time.

“In (Endgame) Robert Downey Jr’s funeral scene, for the longest time I was under the impression that it was a wedding.

“I’m 100% sure that they’re still tricking me.”

Holland has a reputation in the Marvel universe for divulging details about forthcoming films at inopportune moments.“I will always argue that I didn’t” spoil anything, he says, “and Marvel and Sony will always argue that I did.” https://t.co/uqXRELUGq7 pic.twitter.com/S9ziDfr7RQ — Esquire (@esquire) February 9, 2021

Holland said this is also the case on the new film, joking: “I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I’m eight weeks into shooting it.

He added: “I will always argue that I didn’t (spoil anything) and Marvel and Sony will always argue that I did.”