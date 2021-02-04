Michaela Coel among SAG Award nominees for I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel among SAG Award nominees for I May Destroy You
Michaela Coel has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for I May Destroy You, a day after being snubbed at the Golden Globes (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 16:22
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Michaela Coel has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for I May Destroy You, a day after being snubbed at the Golden Globes.

She is up against Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Kerry Washington in the category of outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series.

Hugh Grant was nominated in the male category.

The Crown stars Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman are also nominated, alongside Ozark’s Julia Garner and Laura Linney in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.

Josh O’Connor was also nominated. Riz Ahmed, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, Vanessa Kirby, Olivia Colman and Carey Mulligan were recognised in the film categories.

An awards season like no other continued with a virtual SAG nominations announcement hosted by Emily In Paris star Lily Collins and Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs on Instagram Live.

The proceedings got off to an inauspicious start when Diggs had trouble adding Collins to the broadcast.

The ceremony itself had been set to take place on March 14 but was pushed to April 4 to avoid a clash with the Grammys.

The Oscars are scheduled for April 25.

More in this section

Taylor Swift comments Taylor Swift sued for trademark infringement by theme park called Evermore
Normal People, Wolfwalkers and Brendan Gleeson fly the flag for Ireland at Golden Globes Normal People, Wolfwalkers and Brendan Gleeson fly the flag for Ireland at Golden Globes
Cork's Greatest Records: Conal Ó Gráda and his influential 1990 album, The Top of Coom Cork's Greatest Records: Conal Ó Gráda and his influential 1990 album, The Top of Coom
sagpa-sourceplace: uk
Michaela Coel among SAG Award nominees for I May Destroy You

Lynsey Bennett, Dave Grohl and Ronan Keating on the Late Late Show tomorrow night

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices