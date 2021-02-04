Michaela Coel among SAG Award nominees for I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for I May Destroy You, a day after being snubbed at the Golden Globes.
She is up against Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Kerry Washington in the category of outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series.
Let's get The 27th SAG Awards Nominations STARTED!— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 4, 2021
Hugh Grant was nominated in the male category.
The Crown stars Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman are also nominated, alongside Ozark’s Julia Garner and Laura Linney in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.
Josh O’Connor was also nominated. Riz Ahmed, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, Vanessa Kirby, Olivia Colman and Carey Mulligan were recognised in the film categories.
An awards season like no other continued with a virtual SAG nominations announcement hosted by Emily In Paris star Lily Collins and Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs on Instagram Live.
The proceedings got off to an inauspicious start when Diggs had trouble adding Collins to the broadcast.
The ceremony itself had been set to take place on March 14 but was pushed to April 4 to avoid a clash with the Grammys.
The Oscars are scheduled for April 25.