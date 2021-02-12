Friday TV Tips: Were two of these lads eating their lón sa spéir from south Galway?

Lón sa Spéir

TG4, 8pm

Men at Lunch tells the remarkable story behind one of the most iconic images of the 20th century ‘Lunch atop a Skyscraper’ taken on the 69th floor of the Rockefeller Building in 1932. At the height of the Great Depression, eleven workers with their boots dangling, sit side by side on a steel beam eating lunch. The identity of the men has remained a mystery. But at the start of the 21st century, the photograph finally began to give up some of its secrets. One of which surfaced in the South Galway village of Shanaglish outside Gort who are convinced that two of the men hailed from the village

All Walks of Life

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

David Crosby knows he is lucky to be alive after losing three siblings to a progressive lung disease. Following a double lung transplant he has taken up marathon running.Now, he’s an unstoppable marathon runner, never more at home than in the hills of his native Cavan stomping ground, near the neolithic barrow turned ancient Christian burial ground at Drumgoon Hill. He walks the hills of Cavan with Mary McAleese to reflect on his life.

All Walks of Life: Mary McAleese with David Crosby

Late Late Show

RTÉ, 9.35pm

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, former Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt, former model Katie Price, and internet comedian Sir Stevo Timothy appear on the long-running talk-show staple, with live music from singer-songwriter Sorcha Richardson.