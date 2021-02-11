Thursday TV Tips: First Dates is back, Chelsea in FA Cup action, and a hot new Netflix film 

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ 2, 9pm

Series six of the popular dating show kicks off, with Maitre’D Mateo, master-mixologist Ethan, Alice and Pete at the ready for a group of new hopefuls searching for love.

First Dates: Rob

Having spent the last 14 years putting his life back together after a severe head trauma, Shane from Meath bravely re-enters the dating scene with level-headed single mum Avril (35) from Dublin. Bubbly Amy (27) from Dublin is prepared for just about anything but will she be dazed and confused in the presence of reformed party-boy Sean (26) from Blanchardstown? Westeros meets the Wild Atlantic Way as Game of Thrones actor Tim from Tralee auditions for a place in someone's heart. Tracy (26) from Dublin arrives in a red dress in search of a redhead as Rob from Cork gingerly attempts to rock her world.

Laochra Gael

TG4, 9.30pm

Laochra Gael continues with the story of Dermot Earley. Named after his legendary father, Dermot was determined to make a name for himself. He did just that when he was at the heart of Kildare historic 1998 campaign while still in his teens. Sadly, that would be the highpoint of his football career. In the following years he suffered dreadful injuries, he fought a cancer battle, and in 2010 he was dealt a severe blow with the death of his father. Throughout it all Dermot continued to battle with determination and bravery for his county, and for his family.

Live soccer

Fifth round action features Wolves v Southampton (BT Sport, ko 5.30pm) and Barnsley v Chelsea (BBC One, ko 7.30pm). The Club World Cup Final in Qatar has Bayern Munich v Tigres (Mexico) (RTÉ2, ko 6pm).

News Of The World

Netflix

Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) travels from town to town in 1870 Texas, sharing newspaper stories with hard-working folk who have neither the time nor the energy to pore over pages of printed text in the aftermath of a bitter and bloody civil war.

Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) and Johanna Leonberger (Helena Zengel) in News of the World, co-written and directed by Paul Greengrass. Netflix

On a trail leading from Wichita Falls, he meets a 10-year-old German girl called Johanna Leonberger (Helena Zengel). Documents found nearby reveal that her mother, father and younger sister were killed six years ago by the Kiowa people, who raised her with a new name, Cicada. The law dictates that Johanna must be forcibly returned to her biological uncle and aunt (Neil Sandilands, Winsome Brown) in Castroville. Kidd reluctantly agrees to become the girl's temporary custodian.