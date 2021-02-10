Wednesday TV Tips: Neven goes salmon fishing in the city, and live FA Cup action

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It

Channel Four, 8pm



Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp go head to head as they battle it out to convince homeowners to either sell their home or refurbish it

Neven’s Irish Seafood Trails

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Neven with Lucy Hodgson, chef at Currarevagh House.

Neven is in Galway this week, one of the few cities in the world where it’s possible to fish for salmon in the centre of the city. Neven has never caught a salmon before, but he manages to catch one weighing a very respectable 5lb. He calls in at Currarevagh House and meets chef Lucy Hodgson who shares her recipe for Brill cured with Sea Salt, Fennel and Loch Measc Gin. Neven’s own recipe this week is Herb and Nut Roasted Hake.

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann

TG4, 8.30pm

WB Yeats & Maud Gonne: Ireland's most famous unrequited love story. The feminist icon and Irish revolutionary Maud Gonne was WB Yeats' great muse and the love of his life, inspiring some of his finest poetry, including 'No Second Troy', a prime example of the enduring nature of troubled love stories. Their powerful personalities had a lasting impact on each other and on the history, literature and politics of Ireland.

FA Cup

Action from the fifth round of the competition includes Swansea City v Man City (BT Sport, ko 5.30pm), Leicester City v Brighton (BT Sport, ko 7.30pm), and Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (BT Sport, ko 8.15pm).

Finné

TG4, 9.30pm

It wasn't until he saw his older brother Willie involved in boxing that Kenneth Egan joined Neilstown boxing club. But the young Kenneth was hooked immediately.

Finné: Kenneth Egan. TG4

In this gripping documentary, Egan recalls his rise from national finals to his silver medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Kenneth recalls in his searingly honest interview that the greatest fight of his career was his battle to come to grips with his rising alcohol addiction.