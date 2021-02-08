Monday TV Tips: Girls sneaking out of the house late at night?

FIFA Club World Cup

RTÉ 2, 5.30pm

Al-Dulhail or Al Ahly v Bayern Munich. Live coverage of the second FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals from Qatar. Ko 6pm

Premier League

Leeds v Crystal Palace, 8pm, Sky Sports

Catherine Celebrates Valentine’s

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Catherine Celebrates Valentine’s’ airs RTE One on Monday 8th February at 7.30pm

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away but you still have time to perfect that romantic dinner at home — with the help of Catherine Fulvio who’ll show how to serve up grilled Dublin Bay prawns with roasted asparagus, followed by white chocolate strawberry custard cream pots. She also makes raspberry lemon cocktails and a raspberry lime mocktail.

Pulling With My Parents

RTÉ 2, 9.35pm

Tegan, 19, only arrived in Ireland just before the lockdown. She has been living in South Africa all her life. Mum, Amanda came here two years ago as her parents are Irish and she wanted to put down roots before Tegan arrived. Tegan’s plan was to arrive here, get her citizenship and then travel to the US to volunteer for a few months but the lockdown put a halt to all of that. Tegan is very close to her mym and what they are looking for in a future boyfriend/husband is much the same.. a Mr Darcy type, mostly because they are both obsessed with Pride and Prejudice.

Tegan and her mum in Pulling With My Parents

Luke is 18 and works part-time as a residential gardener. While Luke is using Tinder he tends not to engage much in conversation to any of the ladies he matches with. He claims he just couldn’t be bothered and it’s too time consuming. He’d rather just play a game of 'swipe right, swipe left' than having to actually chat to them. Luke says he has never gone on a date from Tinder but his mum Sharon believes that he is lying about this as she has seen girls sneak out of the house late at night.