Sunday TV Tips: Is Donncha feeling the strain?

— and hopefully no cracks appear in The Great Pottery Throw-Down
Is the strain getting to Donncha O'Callagha?

Sun, 07 Feb, 2021 - 11:30
Caroline Delaney

Six Nations - round one

Wales v Ireland, 3pm ko, Virgin Media One FIFA Club World Cup RTÉ 2, 5.45pm Live coverage from Qatar of the first of the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals. ko 6pm

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich, noon, BT Sport; Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester, 2pm; Liverpool v Manchester City, 4.30pm; Sheffield United v Chelsea, 7.15pm, Sky Sports

Ireland’s Fittest Family

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Hanging Tough is a test of willpower and endurance.

We’re into the second of this year’s quarter finals in 'the Lake'. Four more families battle it out for three places in the semi-final in 'the Swamp'.

Derval has two families, the Kulczynskis from Clare and the O’Rourkes from Galway. Anna is competing with The Brackens from Meath. And Donncha is back with his only family left in the competition, The Allens from County Tipperary.

In 'Hanging Tough, the clock starts when the families’ feet leave the ground. Each family member must hang over six metres, or 20ft, above the freezing water for as long as they possibly can. But remember, this isn’t about the last person up there. Times of the four family members will be combined, so every second counts.

The Great Pottery Throw-Down

Channel 4, 8pm

It's Music Week and the remaining potters sculpt a life-like bust of a music legend, receive a surprise special message from an iconic artist, and make mini musical instruments — with host Siobhán McSweeney.

