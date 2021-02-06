Saturday TV Tips: Cillian Murphy and the dream job in Inception

— plus giant bees, electric eels and Michael Caine and Dwayne Johnson in Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Saturday TV Tips: Cillian Murphy and the dream job in Inception

Cillian Murphy stars as Fischer in Warner Bros. Pictures' Inception

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 11:00
Caroline Delaney

Six Nations - round one

Italy v France, 3.15pm ko; England v Scotland, 4.45pm ko, Virgin Media One

Racing from Leopardstown

RTÉ 2, 1pm

The Dublin racing festival is also on RTÉ 2 on Sunday at 1.30pm

AFL Aussie Rules na mBan

TG4, 5.10pm

Highlights from the second round of the Women's Australian Football League, Australia's national semi-professional Australian rules football league for female players. 14 teams are participating in the competition with many players from Ireland playing, including Ladies Gaelic Football players, Cora Staunton, Sinéad Goldrick, Sarah Rowe, and Niamh McEvoy.

Premier League

Aston Villa v Arsenal, 12.30pm; Newcastle v Southampton, 3pm, BT Sport; 

Burnley v Brighton, 3pm; Fulham v West Ham, 5.30pm; Manchester United v Everton 8pm, Sky Sports

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

RTÉ 1, 7.05pm

A teenager follows a distress signal to an undiscovered island full of strange creatures. Fantasy adventure sequel, with Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine and Josh Hutcherson

Inception

RTÉ 2, 9.50pm

A thief uses hi-tech devices to enter a corporate heir's mind on a mission to plant an idea he will think is his own. Confusing-by-design sci-fi thriller, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Cork's Cillian Murphy.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Cobb.  Photo/Melissa Mosely/Warner Bros. 
Leonardo DiCaprio as Cobb.  Photo/Melissa Mosely/Warner Bros. 

Read More

Éanna Ní Lamhna: "Every day you should say ‘I never knew that’. It keeps your brain going"

More in this section

National Prince's Trust Awards 2020 Michaela Coel among SAG Award nominees for I May Destroy You
Lynsey Bennett, Dave Grohl and Ronan Keating on the Late Late Show tomorrow night Lynsey Bennett, Dave Grohl and Ronan Keating on the Late Late Show tomorrow night
Taylor Swift comments Taylor Swift sued for trademark infringement by theme park called Evermore
Saturday TV Tips: Cillian Murphy and the dream job in Inception

Stephanie Rainey among Cork performers you can support today

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices