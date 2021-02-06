Saturday TV Tips: Cillian Murphy and the dream job in Inception

Six Nations - round one

Italy v France, 3.15pm ko; England v Scotland, 4.45pm ko, Virgin Media One

Racing from Leopardstown

RTÉ 2, 1pm

The Dublin racing festival is also on RTÉ 2 on Sunday at 1.30pm

AFL Aussie Rules na mBan

TG4, 5.10pm

Highlights from the second round of the Women's Australian Football League, Australia's national semi-professional Australian rules football league for female players. 14 teams are participating in the competition with many players from Ireland playing, including Ladies Gaelic Football players, Cora Staunton, Sinéad Goldrick, Sarah Rowe, and Niamh McEvoy.

Premier League

Aston Villa v Arsenal, 12.30pm; Newcastle v Southampton, 3pm, BT Sport;

Burnley v Brighton, 3pm; Fulham v West Ham, 5.30pm; Manchester United v Everton 8pm, Sky Sports

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

RTÉ 1, 7.05pm

A teenager follows a distress signal to an undiscovered island full of strange creatures. Fantasy adventure sequel, with Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine and Josh Hutcherson

Inception

RTÉ 2, 9.50pm

A thief uses hi-tech devices to enter a corporate heir's mind on a mission to plant an idea he will think is his own. Confusing-by-design sci-fi thriller, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Cork's Cillian Murphy.