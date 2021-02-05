Friday TV Tips: Revisiting Nirvana's gig in Sir Henry's on the Late Late Show 

Rugby live

TG4, 7.30pm

PRO14 Championship: Dragons v Connacht

All Walks of Life

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Former President Mary McAleese treks some of Ireland’s most sacred and spectacular pilgrim routes with a range of of walking companions. Along the way, each guest discusses how their life has shaped or been shaped by, their values and beliefs (or lack of them). This week President McAleese and Ciara Mageean walk along the Ards peninsula, near Portaferry, Co. Down — an area strongly associated with Saint Patrick.

All Walks of Life — at the Ards peninsula, near Portaferry, Co. Down

Ciara Mageean turned heads with her running ability in 2020, breaking two longstanding middle distance Irish records, as she prepared for the Tokyo Olympics that were ultimately postponed.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Lynsey Bennett, the 32-year-old mother-of-two from Longford, who this week settled her CervicalCheck High Court action, is joining Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show tonight. Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl will also share his memories of the band's 1991 gig in Sir Henry's and his high points from the Foos' Slane Castle headliner in 2015.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.15pm

Graham is joined by rock legend Dave Grohl, comedian Alan Carr, and actors Daisy Haggard, Siobhan McSweeney and Rege-Jean Page. Plus, Jessie Ware performs Remember Where You Are.