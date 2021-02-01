Podcast Corner: New listening with the Apology Line, and the seedy story of Robert Maxwell 

A new year calls for new podcasts to discover. Here are two great ongoing series that are worthy of binge-listening 
Podcast Corner: New listening with the Apology Line, and the seedy story of Robert Maxwell 

The story of disgraced media mogul Robert Maxwell - father of Ghislaine Maxwell - is told in the Power podcast.  Picture: Getty Images

Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 20:30
Eoghan O’Sullivan

The Apology Line 

Wondery have some of the most bingeable series under their stable - Bunga Bunga and Guru, which we previously wrote about here, are just two examples from the past year. The Apology Line is Wondery's latest offering, a six-part series about a number in Manhattan that was in existence for 15 years. 

People could call and talk about... anything. The down-the-phoneline audio has become a staple of true crime podcasts and here we think maybe the callers should be talking to a therapist, a priest in Confession, or a cop to confess their crimes. Because things escalate quickly for Allan, the person who set up the apology line. 

On the first episode, we hear the outgoing message Allan made for callers: "This is Apology. Apology is not associated with the police or any other organisation but rather is a way for you to tell people what you have done wrong and how you feel about it."

Callers include people who didn't report a crime they witnessed; remorseful racists and lovers; a white rich female; and muggers. The opening episode ends with a death threat called into the line. The man apologises for what he's about to do - "kill Allan".

The Apology Line is addictive.

Power: The Maxwells 

There are plenty podcasts about the sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein - including The Mysterious Mr Epstein from Wondery - but Power looks behind him to British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of recruiting teenage girls for him. Her trial is scheduled for July 12. 

From UK podcast network Somethin' Else, Power details the Maxwell family, focusing on Ghislaine's father Robert, "a real life Logan Roy" - a Succession reference that is sure to intrigue many.

A media mogul who owned the Mirror newspaper, his companies collapsed shortly after his death in 1991 - his body was found in the sea off the Canary Islands; was it an accident? Suicide? Something more nefarious?

Robert's relationship with his youngest daughter and his rags to riches story have been explored so far. You'll be searching our every detail about the family after listening.

Read More

Podcast Corner: Waffly versatile Tommy Tiernan shines as he adapts to lockdown era   

More in this section

Theatre review: Siobhán McSweeney shines in Beckett's Happy Days Theatre review: Siobhán McSweeney shines in Beckett's Happy Days
Oscar buzz: Is Arracht the little Irish movie that could?  Oscar buzz: Is Arracht the little Irish movie that could? 
Cheaper By The Dozen remake Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union to star in Cheaper By the Dozen remake
St Brigid's Day

Watch: how to make a St. Brigid's cross

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices