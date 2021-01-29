Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union to star in Cheaper By the Dozen remake

 Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union, who are set to star alongside each other in a Cheaper By The Dozen remake for Disney+ 

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 17:53
Keiran Southern

Zach Braff is set to star alongside Gabrielle Union in a Cheaper By The Dozen remake for Disney+.

The 2003 original featured Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as the parents of 12 children. They returned two years later for a sequel.

Disney's remake will see Scrubs star Braff, 45, and Bring It On actress Union, 48, as the parents in a multiracial family.

Braff, who is in a relationship with British actress Florence Pugh, said: "I dreamt I married Gabrielle Union and had 12 kids. It came true!!!"

He added: "I'm sooooo excited."

Steve Martin in Cheaper by the Dozen 2. Picture: PA Photo/Twentieth Century Fox

The film will be written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

The first Cheaper By The Dozen was a remake of a 1950 film of the same name, which was based on an autobiographical book about growing up in a large family.

Steve Martin

Last year, stars of the 2003 comedy — including Hilary Duff — teamed up to re-enact some of the film's most memorable moments to raise money for charity amid the pandemic.

