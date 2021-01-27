Question of Taste: Sorcha Furlong of Fair City selects her faves 

Sorcha Furlong is from from Lucan in Dublin and has been playing the part of Orla in Fair City for the past 20 years. She is also a classically-trained singer and theatre actor and, with her husband Ken, is involved in theatre company 13 Spanner.

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it:

I’m a real crime buff, and at the moment am reading Killing for Company – The case of Dennis Nilsen by Brian Masters. It’s really disturbing.

Also I’m reading You were never really here by Jonathon Ames. I'd recommend this too.

Best recent film

It’s been such a strange time and, as a musical fan, I’ve fallen back on the shows I adore. For me, my faves are Calamity Jane, A Star is Born and Yentl.

I love Barbra Streisand. And my hubby recently introduced me to Carousel which I now love too.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen (perhaps pre-Covid):

My hubby, an old school B-Boy, whisked me off to see Post Malone in the 3-Arena on Valentine’s Night 2019. We had burgers and beer before and, right up there with our gorgeous romantic dinners in my favourite restaurant The Trocadero, it was one of my most delightful nights ever. It was so good.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

We walked up the aisle to 'Gravity' by Paul Weller. Geoff Minogue , who is an amazing musician, and who plays Tommy Dillon in Fair City, said how the hell can Weller get his fingers around them chords? It’s virtually impossible. Geoff did it. Amazing!

First ever piece of music that really moved you:

Solsbury Hill by Peter Gabriel. First dance at my wedding and will always mean so much to us.

The best gig or show you've ever seen

Coldplay in Croke Park. We dragged my dad along, what a moment – and when will we get 80K people in the one place again? Elevating, and moments now missed….

Tell us about your TV viewing:

Like everyone else I spent a lot of last year clinging to RTÉ News. It is our go-to these days and they are doing an amazing job.

We’re an Arsenal household, so football has been a rollercoaster. Our daughter, Stella, is devo Ozil is gone. We’ll miss you, Mesut….

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

Louis Theroux's Grounded; and Oopsy Baby, my stepdaughter’s podcast.

Besides Fair City, who are your three favourite soap characters of all time?

Dinny, in Glenroe – Joe Lynch (my mam’s uncle), an amazing man, and amazing performer. Also, the amazing Elsie Tanner (Pat Phoenix) in Coronation Street. And Hilda Ogden – Jean Alexander – from Corrie. What a treasure – probably the best soap character of all time

Your best celebrity encounter:

John C Reilly, one year at the Galway Film Fleadh. I’m a massive fan of his so it was a moment to remember.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

I’d love to have seen the Doors live. Jim Morrison! Or back to Paris when the Impressionists were in their pomp. Imagine a glass of champers with Renoir. Or hanging around with Berthe Morisot? Yes, please.

Elizabethan Theatre was a real high point in world drama, not just Shakespeare, but Kit Marlowe, Ben Johnson, Dekker, actresses were banned but Elizabeth Cary was the first published female dramatist.

You are queen of the Irish arts and entertainment world for a day – what's your first decree?

I think the Arts Council are doing an amazing job, and I have no doubt they are doing what’s best for everyone, in what has been an extremely tough time for artists. Hopefully we can keep making things.