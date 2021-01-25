Tom Dunne's Music & Me: Phil Spector showed it's possible to be a musical genius, and also a murderer

The night Phil Spector died I got immediate texts telling me not to say anything about his passing on Twitter. Friends watching the social media reaction had been astounded by its toxicity. “Stay off it,” they said, or they will “fix it for you!” I stayed schtum.

But I was torn. ‘Be my Baby’ is an astounding song, and yet the man behind its beauty had also murdered Lana Clarkson. I struggled, but the next day was blessed to talk to Mick Brown, the author of Tearing Down the Wall of Sound: The Rise and Fall of Phil Spector, who had interviewed Spector just weeks before the murder.

He pointed out the obvious: It is possible to be a musical genius, and also a murderer. That is not a point you can make in the binary world of social media. Life is complicated, people are complicated, and Spector was one of the most complex.

Brown interviewed him in 2003 at his Beverly Hills mansion. It was his first in 25 years. He’d talked of music but also of the “devils inside that fight me”. He said it was his daughter Nicole that had most inspired him to seek help. “I wanted her to look up at me and say, this is what a reasonable man is like.”

His early life had not been pretty: born in the Bronx in 1939, his dad had died by suicide when he was nine. Moving to LA he was bullied at school but salvation came through music. At 19, paraphrasing the inscription from his dad’s headstone, he had written and produced 'To Know Him Is To Love Him', a US number one.

Phil Spector with The Ronettes in 1963. Group member Ronnie Bennett, centre, ended up marrying Spector, and he subjected her to severe abuse throughout their time together. Picture: Ray Avery/Getty Images

By 20 he had co-written Spanish Harlem for Ben E King before setting up his own label and inventing what is known as the ‘Wall of Sound’, a production technique, recording dozens of musicians simultaneously and building up the track to create a huge, euphoric wall of sound.

The sound epitomised that decade’s urgent, optimistic, energy and made Spector its leading producer. Twenty top 40 hits followed, most notably The Righteous Brothers' ‘You Lost That Loving Feeling’ – still the most played song on American Radio - and ‘Be My Baby’ for the Ronettes.

When Brian Wilson first heard ‘Be My Baby’ he had to pull over to the kerb. He was astonished, describing it as pop perfection. He listened to it endlessly, describing Spector as the single biggest influence on his career.

This was where I struggled.

There is something in 'Be My Baby' that hits me the same way as 'God Only Knows', a humanity, a frailty, a hope. We all see something of ourselves in songs like that. But yet we know what its producer did.

When fame hit, Spector was anything but a ‘reasonable man'. He attempted to keep his first wife, Ronnie Spector, under almost lock and key. Refusing to allow her drive alone he had a life sized mannequin of himself made to accompany her when he was absent. He even took her shoes so that, when she did eventually escape, she did so barefoot.

The gun stories are also among the most jaw-dropping tales. John Lennon, The Ramones and Leonard Cohen all tell tales of his brandishing guns in the studio, in one case caressing Cohen’s neck with one. He wore different guns, holstered, to match different outfits. A recurring theme was that he didn’t want people to leave.

The Spector that biographer Brown talked to that night in his mansion was aware of all that. He talked of being schizophrenic, and on medication. And he talked of how his daughter Nicole had coaxed him back into production. He had just worked with Starsailor and there was talk of producing Coldplay.

Phil Spector and his wife, Rachelle Spector leave court Thursday Sept. 20, 2007 in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Lana Clarkson at this point had had a varied career as an actress in TV and film, she’d even been in Scarface. Now, however, she was branching out into stand-up, had just produced her own show reel and had taken a part time job in the House of Blues as a hostess. Meeting Spector at the end of a shift she accepted an invitation to go back to his house for a drink.

When Darlene Love, who had sung with Spector in the 1960s heard of the shooting, she said it was something that she had felt was always going to happen, and it was no surprise when it did. You can’t help but wonder about that. There were so many red flags.

