Saturday TV Tips: A Disney star who's no soppy princess

Premier League

Aston Villa v Newcastle United, 8pm, Sky Sports

FA Cup

Southampton/Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal, 12.15pm, BT Sport; Cheltenham Town v Manchester City, 5.30pm, BBC One

Moana

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

She’s the star of a Disney animation but she’s no soppy princess. Moana is brave and wise and looks more real than any of her corset-waisted, doe-eyed predecessors too. This Polynesian teenager must go on a dangerous journey with the aid of a legendary hero (voiced by Dwane Johnson) to save her home from a curse.

Straight Outta Compton

RTÉ 2, 9.40pm

How hip-hop group, NWA, redefined the genre with hard-hitting songs about urban life. Starring O'Shea Jackson Jr and Corey Hawkins.

The King of Staten Island

Sky Cinema Premiere, 1.40pm & 9.40pm

Pothead Scott Carlin (Pete Davidson) struggles to articulate the loss of his father to his ER nurse mother Margie (Marisa Tomei) and younger sister Claire (Maude Apatow), who is poised to leave for college. Scott wrestles with attention deficit disorder, Crohn's disease and dark thoughts.

FATE: THE WINX SAGA

Netflix

Monsters, rivalries, a magical boarding school — what's not to like about this one? Oh, and it's filmed in Ireland, at Kilruddery House in Wicklow.

Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky in Fate: The Winx Club Saga. Picture: Jonathan Hession/Netflix

This six-part series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. FATE: THE WINX SAGA is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series WINX CLUB by Iginio Straffi.

Shakespeare on Sunday: King Lear

RTÉ 2, 1.25pm

And yes, this is for tomorrow but might be handy to know in advance for any students who might feel aggrieved if you hoik them out of bed for some Shakespeare with very little notice — ya know, in case they feel "more sinned against than sinning".

Shakespeare on Sunday is a new strand for RTÉ 2, broadcasting Shakespeare productions for Leaving and Junior Cycle students in January and February. This weekend it's King Lear which is on the Leaving Cert 2021 course. This one is the 1982 version with Brenday Blethyn and Michael Hordern.

Next Sunday, January 31 will be Julius Caesar which is on the Junior Cert 2021/22 course.