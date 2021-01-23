Saturday TV Tips: A Disney star who's no soppy princess

She’s the star of a Disney animation but she’s no soppy princess. Moana is brave and wise and looks more real than any of her corset-waisted, doe-eyed predecessors too. This Polynesian teenager must go on a dangerous journey with the aid of a legendary hero (voiced by Dwane Johnson) to save her home from a curse.
How hip-hop group, NWA, redefined the genre with hard-hitting songs about urban life. Starring O'Shea Jackson Jr and Corey Hawkins.
Pothead Scott Carlin (Pete Davidson) struggles to articulate the loss of his father to his ER nurse mother Margie (Marisa Tomei) and younger sister Claire (Maude Apatow), who is poised to leave for college. Scott wrestles with attention deficit disorder, Crohn's disease and dark thoughts.
Monsters, rivalries, a magical boarding school — what's not to like about this one? Oh, and it's filmed in Ireland, at Kilruddery House in Wicklow.
This six-part series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. FATE: THE WINX SAGA is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series WINX CLUB by Iginio Straffi.
And yes, this is for tomorrow but might be handy to know in advance for any students who might feel aggrieved if you hoik them out of bed for some Shakespeare with very little notice — ya know, in case they feel "more sinned against than sinning".
is a new strand for RTÉ 2, broadcasting Shakespeare productions for Leaving and Junior Cycle students in January and February. This weekend it's which is on the Leaving Cert 2021 course. This one is the 1982 version with Brenday Blethyn and Michael Hordern.
Next Sunday, January 31 will bewhich is on the Junior Cert 2021/22 course.