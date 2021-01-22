Friday TV Tips: It's the feds! James Comey on the Late Late Show

All Walks of Life

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Former President Mary McAleese returns with a second series of All Walks of Life, in which she treks some of the country's most sacred and spectacular pilgrim routes with various walking companions Along the way, each guest discusses how their life has shaped or been shaped by, their values and beliefs (or lack of them).

This week it's Roz Purcell who is no stranger to the Tipperary hills near her family’s farm, where she joins Mary McAleese on Sliabh na mBan — the mountain of the women — a place shrouded in mythology and folklore from ancient times.

Former President Mary McAleese and Roz Purcell

Now a successful entrepreneur and influencer, the former Miss Universe Ireland reveals her past battles with body image and self-doubt and how they have inspired her to become a campaigner for healthy living.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

In a truly historic week which saw Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, James Comey, former director of the FBI, will be speaking to Ryan [does this make it a federal man date?!] about the impact President Biden can make, and what he thinks the future holds for the USA and for former President Donald Trump.

Irish traditional music will be celebrated with talented performers including Donny Lunny, Andy Irvine, Zoë Conway, Frankie Gavin, Louise Mulcahy, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Jim Higgins, Martin O'Connor, and Edel Fox.

With the 40th anniversary of the Stardust Tragedy taking place next month on Valentine's Day, Ryan will speak to author Lisa Lawlor, who lost both of her parents in the fire that claimed 48 lives, leaving her orphaned at just 17 months old. Lisa's novel, Stardust Baby, was released this week.

Ryan will also be joined by Jeni Pim, wife of Nigel Pim who passed away on January 14 from COVID-19 at the age of 50.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.15pm

Graham is joined by actors Carey Mulligan, Neil Patrick Harris, and James Norton.

FATE: THE WINX SAGA

Netflix — from today

Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky in Fate: The Winx Club Saga. Picture: Jonathan Hession/Netflix

Monsters, rivalries, a magical boarding school — whats not to like about this one? Oh, and it's filmed in Ireland, at Kilruddery House in Wicklow, to be precise.

This six-part series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. FATE: THE WINX SAGA is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series WINX CLUB by Iginio Straffi.

Fate: The Winx Saga

Casting includes Abigail Cowen as Bloom (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Fosters); Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella; Precious Mustapha as Aisha; Eliot Salt as Terra (Normal People, Gameface); Elisha Applebaum as Musa; Sadie Soverall as Beatrix; Freddie Thorp as Riven (The Discovery of Witches, Safe, Overdrive); Danny Griffin as Sky; Theo Graham as Dane (Clink, Hollyoaks, Brief Encounters); and Jacob Dudman as Sam (The Stranger, Medici, The A List).

Fate: The Winx Saga

Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Josh Cowdery (Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them) Alex Macqueen (The Thick of It, Sally 4Ever) and Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom) also star.