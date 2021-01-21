Free film screening to show off Cork's cutest residents: the otters of the River Lee

Cork's otters have become a common sight, even in the heart of the city, and now get their chance to shine on screen in a film made by local experts.

Cork Otters will premiere online on Tuesday, February 2 and will bring you on a journey to discover Cork’s most elusive residents: the otters of the River Lee.

There are 13 species of otter worldwide but only one species is found in Ireland. European otters can be found all over the country, but the ones in Cork have captured the public’s imagination. The documentary will reveal more about their habits, activities and playful communication.

The free screening will be followed by a panel discussion on Zoom with otter experts such as UCC’s Dr Paddy Sleeman, former Otter project manager Dr Karen Loxton of SECAD and Chair of Cork Nature Network Gill Weyman.

They will be joined by Tom Mason, the wildlife photographer and journalist who made the film, Chris Moody, an illustrator and photographer with a keen interest in the River Bride and the urban otters of Cork, who helped with the filming, and Dr Tara Shine, international climate change negotiator and narrator of Cork Otters.

ATTENTION! “Cork Otters” is our brand new short film premiering on the 2nd of February! 🦦

It will be introduced by environmental scientist Dr. @shine_tara followed by a panel discussion. limited spots available, so get your e-ticket for this FREE event🦦https://t.co/JprZv6M9oK — Cork Nature Network (@CorkNatNetwork) January 20, 2021

The film and panel event are funded by Cork City Council, Lush, The Heritage Council and Patagonia.

The documentary continues the work of the Cork Otters Project which started in 2016 in Cork city to study and protect the mammals. As part of this project, Cork Nature Network also developed a two-kilometre otter trail along the River Lee, starting from Camden Quay and finishing in Fitzgerald Park.

Studies have shown that a number of otters live and forage in Cork city so next time you cross a bridge, make sure you look into the water in case one is paddling past.

You can register for the free Cork Otters film screening and panel discussion here.