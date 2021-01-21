Thursday TV Tips: Outstanding in her field — Thérèse Maher sporting success celebrated

Ear To The Ground

RTÉ One, 7pm

Tonnes of unwanted food ends up in dumps or in animal feed each year in Ireland. But one company in Meath has found an innovative way to reduce waste, while benefiting both the business and the environment. The Meade family, who run Ireland's only potato starch factory, are turning their waste potatoes into highly valuable potato starch, used in food manufacturing with a range of health benefits.

And Helen Carroll talks to fishermen and their families about the impact Brexit has had on their livelihoods.

Premier League

Liverpool v Burnley, Sky Sports, 8pm

Death in Paradise

BBC One, 9pm

Will Kelvin Fletcher get a chance to show us some dance moves when he guest stars in tonight's episode? Comic-turned-musical star, Jason Manford, also pops up so he has someone on hand to provide the backing tunes.

Ralf Little plays DI Neville Parker and Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise

Fletcher plays Gavin, husband of lottery winner Cherry, who is found dead at her luxurious flat.

Laochra Gael: Thérèse Maher

TG4, 9.30pm

The eighth of 11 children from a famous hurling family, Thérèse stood out from the beginning. She made her Galway debut at just 16, and seemed destined for success. Cue widespread jubilation when, on All Ireland Day in 2013, in her last ever game, Thérèse Maher fulfilled her destiny.

Call My Agent!

Netflix from today: 6 episodes

Tantrums. Treachery. Secret flings — when you work with stars this big, the juiciest dramas play out behind the scenes.

Andréa and the team have to fight for the custody of their clients. And these are no ordinary clients: think Charlotte Gainsbourg, Sigourney Weaver and Jean Reno.