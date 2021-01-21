Thursday TV Tips: Outstanding in her field — Thérèse Maher sporting success celebrated

— plus tantrums, treachery and secret flings with Sigourney Weaver; and potato starch innovation with the Meade family in Meath
Thursday TV Tips: Outstanding in her field — Thérèse Maher sporting success celebrated

Thérèse Maher in Laochra Gael

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 11:00
Caroline Delaney

Ear To The Ground

RTÉ One, 7pm

Tonnes of unwanted food ends up in dumps or in animal feed each year in Ireland. But one company in Meath has found an innovative way to reduce waste, while benefiting both the business and the environment. The Meade family, who run Ireland's only potato starch factory, are turning their waste potatoes into highly valuable potato starch, used in food manufacturing with a range of health benefits.

And Helen Carroll talks to fishermen and their families about the impact Brexit has had on their livelihoods.

Premier League

Liverpool v Burnley, Sky Sports, 8pm 

Death in Paradise

BBC One, 9pm

Will Kelvin Fletcher get a chance to show us some dance moves when he guest stars in tonight's episode? Comic-turned-musical star, Jason Manford, also pops up so he has someone on hand to provide the backing tunes.

Ralf Little plays DI Neville Parker and Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise 
Ralf Little plays DI Neville Parker and Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise 

Fletcher plays Gavin, husband of lottery winner Cherry, who is found dead at her luxurious flat. 

Laochra Gael: Thérèse Maher

TG4, 9.30pm

The eighth of 11 children from a famous hurling family, Thérèse stood out from the beginning. She made her Galway debut at just 16, and seemed destined for success. Cue widespread jubilation when, on All Ireland Day in 2013, in her last ever game, Thérèse Maher fulfilled her destiny.

Call My Agent!

Netflix from today: 6 episodes

Tantrums. Treachery. Secret flings — when you work with stars this big, the juiciest dramas play out behind the scenes.

Andréa and the team have to fight for the custody of their clients. And these are no ordinary clients: think Charlotte Gainsbourg, Sigourney Weaver and Jean Reno.

Read More

The Currabinny Cooks: getting creative with comforting potatoes

More in this section

Cork metal scene: New generation of bands ready to rock the mainstream    Cork metal scene: New generation of bands ready to rock the mainstream   
Play the music and light the lights: The Muppet Show is coming back Play the music and light the lights: The Muppet Show is coming back
Peaky Blinders series five Peaky Blinders movie with Cillian Murphy 'is going to happen'
Biden Inauguration

Everything you need to know about Biden inauguration poet Amanda Gorman

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices