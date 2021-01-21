Cork Orchestral Society: 'We had an unbroken record of presenting concerts in the city since 1947' 

The Cork Orchestral Society (COS) is joining the digital cultural wave of the Covid era to mark its 83rd season with a series of monthly concerts, streamed online from the CIT Cork School of Music.

Tom Crowley, violinist and conductor, combines the roles of artistic director and chairman of COS, a society founded by Professor Aloys Fleischmann in 1938. “We had to defer one concert because of Storm Ophelia but the only time that concerts came to a halt was during World War 2. Until Covid struck, the society had an unbroken record of presenting concerts in the city since 1947,” says Crowley.

It is a proud legacy, and one that Crowley is keen to maintain on his watch. The board convened in September and developed a plan to meet the challenges of launching a season in the current climate. Orchestral spectaculars were out. Nimble chamber ensembles were in. “We originally planned a series of 15 concerts but went through the programme and distilled it down to six events. We dropped international ensembles because of quarantine requirements. It is a source of pride to us that these concerts will be a celebration of the talent and mastery found within our own music community.”

The professional artists featured in the new season are familiar to Cork audiences. The first concert on Saturday, January 23, features a newly-founded ensemble, 13 Strings curated by Canadian musician David Whitla, double bass tutor at Cork School of Music.

Sebastien Petiet, formerly violinist with RTÉ Concert Orchestra leads an hour-long programme that includes a ‘Don Quixote Suite’ by Telemann, and works by Mozart, Grieg and Mendelssohn.

In line with Covid protocols, the players sit apart from each other which Crowley acknowledges is a challenge. The second event in February features emerging violinist Brendan Garde, recipient of ‘Best Student’ on the Masters’ programme at CSM with pianist Gary Beecher. Later in the season, a recital titled ‘diva’ with three Cork sopranos; Majella Cullagh; Emma Nash and Kelley Lonergan promises an eclectic programme embracing opera and musicals. A solo piano recital, a wind quintet and a piano trio are among the other concerts lined up in the season.

In the virtual world, technicians are crucial to the quality of concert experience and Crowley has engaged film maker Barra Vernon and sound engineer John Fitzgerald. “Rather than opt for a one-take ‘livestream’, we decided we would get better use of our first-class technical team by taking time to rehearse and record a performance in advance for streaming on designated dates.”

After a long debate, the board opted to make the recital streams available free to all. “We wanted to make the events as accessible as possible to all our patrons and to a wider audience beyond Cork city. Having an additional barrier of a paywall might be off-putting for some of our members. We will deliver the reduced programme from our grant funding and reserves, but we will also have a donate button and welcome contributions on our site.”

Aloys Fleischmann helmed COS for nigh on six decades. His daughters responded to the developments. Ruth said she looked forward to tuning in from her home in Germany. Maeve, secretary of COS for over 30 years added: “When I consider the sheer volume of work that our Da achieved in his life, using pen and paper. What would he have done with all the technology that is at the fingertips of so many? We are delighted that the COS are finding ways around the dearth of concerts,” said Maeve.

“We really need music, and the musicians need us, the audience. It is a wonderful chance to be able to stream concerts in this way, to cheer us, to enrich our (temporarily) sad lives. Technology has changed our capabilities, stretched our possibilities and Dad would have been so proud to see the Society branch out and seize every opportunity to bring live music to people. May the Society flourish for yet another 83 years.”