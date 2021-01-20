Peaky Blinders movie with Cillian Murphy 'is going to happen'

Peaky Blinders movie with Cillian Murphy 'is going to happen'

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders (Matt Squire/Caryn Mandabach Prod)

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 07:52
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Peaky Blinders’ creator has said the hit drama will be turned into a movie.

Steven Knight recently confirmed the BBC One show will end after its upcoming sixth series.

Knight has now told Deadline: “Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie.

“That is what is going to happen.”

The TV crime drama, which is set in interwar Birmingham, has resumed production following delays due to coronavirus.

The sixth series, written by Knight, will conclude the saga of Cillian Murphy’s troubled Tommy Shelby and his family’s rise to power against the backdrop of industrial Birmingham.

Knight has said of a sixth series: “Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

“We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Peaky Blinders starring Cork man Cillian Murphy will end after upcoming sixth series

Peaky Blinders movie with Cillian Murphy 'is going to happen'

