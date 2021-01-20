Wednesday TV Tips: Chef Neven Maguire travels Cork coastline and has supper at Long Strand

US Presidential Inauguration

RTÉ One and RTÉ News, 3.30pm

Inauguration of president-elect, Joe Biden, as 46th president of the United States. A line from US poet, Nicole Blackman, comes to mind: "And all we are waiting for is something worth waiting for."

Premier League

Leeds United v Southampton, 6pm, Sky Sports; Fulham v Manchester United, 8.15pm; Manchester City v Aston Villa, 8.15pm, both BT Sport

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann: Robert Emmet & Sarah Curran

TG4, 8.30pm

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann

The doomed love affair between the Irish patriot Robert Emmet and Sarah Curran that took place during the Irish rebellion of 1803.

Neven's Irish Seafood Trails

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Neven travels the coastline of County Cork, and joins local guide Brian O’Rourke for a boat tour of Bantry Bay.

Neven Maguire fishing in Bantry Bay with chef Eddie Attwell of the Eccles Hotel

Chef Eddie Attwell of the Eccles Hotel Glengarriff, shares his recipe for Gin and Blackcurrant Cured Pollock. Neven visits Long Strand Beach, home of The Fish Basket, where he meets owner Peter Shanahan. He also visits Charlie Deasy, 22, who runs a 40ft trawler; and Glenmar Shellfish, one of the largest fish processors in Ireland.

Grand Designs

Channel 4, 9pm

Kevin McCloud heads to Lincolnshire to meet Nathan and his partner, Amye, who's from Ireland. They dream of building a giant cathedral-like house modelled on the county's Dutch barn-style properties, albeit with a modern twist.

Finne: Liam Ó Maolaodha

TG4, 9.30pm

Liam Ó Maolaodha is the director of Oireachtas na Gaeilge since 1996. He attended Coláiste Chrónáin as a teen and here first met Domhnall Ó Lubhlaí, his new Irish teacher. In 2013 allegations of sexual assault by Ó Lubhlaí came to light. These spanned decades and involved many young boys. Liam Ó Maolaodha tells of his experience in this documentary.

Bulletproof: South Africa (Part 1 of 3)

Sky One, 9pm

Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters return as Bishop and Pike for a special three-part outing for the wise-cracking London cops — this time in South Africa.

Daughter From Another Mother

Netflix

Series. After realising their babies were exchanged at birth, two women develop a plan to adjust to their new lives: creating a single — and peculiar — family.

Read More Play the music and light the lights: The Muppet Show is coming back