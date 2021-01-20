Wednesday TV Tips: Chef Neven Maguire travels Cork coastline and has supper at Long Strand

Inauguration of president-elect, Joe Biden, as 46th president of the United States. A line from US poet, Nicole Blackman, comes to mind: "And all we are waiting for is something worth waiting for."
The doomed love affair between the Irish patriot Robert Emmet and Sarah Curran that took place during the Irish rebellion of 1803.
Neven travels the coastline of County Cork, and joins local guide Brian O’Rourke for a boat tour of Bantry Bay.
Chef Eddie Attwell of the Eccles Hotel Glengarriff, shares his recipe for Gin and Blackcurrant Cured Pollock. Neven visits Long Strand Beach, home of The Fish Basket, where he meets owner Peter Shanahan. He also visits Charlie Deasy, 22, who runs a 40ft trawler; and Glenmar Shellfish, one of the largest fish processors in Ireland.
Kevin McCloud heads to Lincolnshire to meet Nathan and his partner, Amye, who's from Ireland. They dream of building a giant cathedral-like house modelled on the county's Dutch barn-style properties, albeit with a modern twist.
Liam Ó Maolaodha is the director of Oireachtas na Gaeilge since 1996. He attended Coláiste Chrónáin as a teen and here first met Domhnall Ó Lubhlaí, his new Irish teacher. In 2013 allegations of sexual assault by Ó Lubhlaí came to light. These spanned decades and involved many young boys. Liam Ó Maolaodha tells of his experience in this documentary.
Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters return as Bishop and Pike for a special three-part outing for the wise-cracking London cops — this time in South Africa.
Series. After realising their babies were exchanged at birth, two women develop a plan to adjust to their new lives: creating a single — and peculiar — family.