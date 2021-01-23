Boxing Clever: racial tensions, intrigue, neo-Nazis and soccer — so much to like (in a TV series) here

I think you’ll like Dogs of Berlin (Netflix). We stumbled on it after a recommendation from our European Crime Thriller Consultant, aka a woman on the parents’ WhatsApp group who share s our taste in European Crime Thrillers. It’s about two cops investigating the murder of Germany’s best footballer the night before a key match against Turkey. It has racial tensions, intrigue, neo-Nazis and soccer. So much to like here, particularly if you’re a bloke, although my wife is a fan as well .

Two things in Dogs of Berlin stand out for me. The first is that it’s shot in Berlin. I’m allergic to period dramas or stuff set in sterile American cities these days — all I want in this lockdown is something that shows me lingering shots of European cities that I’d like to visit. Dogs of Berlin has that in spades , even if a lot of it takes place in parts of town that will never make it onto a postcard.

The second thing about this show is it has the dodgiest telly cop I’ve ever seen in my life . Kurt Grimmer (I mean, the name for starters) is a former neo-Nazi with two wives and a gambling problem. Not only that — Kurt is the hero. Seriously, you should see the others.

Dogs of Berlin

That doesn’t turn it into some grim dystopian grind. There is a lightness of touch in Dogs of Berlin, a bit of fun and mayhem, that stops it from dragging you down. My guess is the writers didn’t say no to a single idea that came into their heads. ‘An insecure drug-dealer who bets his two middle fingers that Turkey will win the match? Why not!? Will the viewers find it strange that the drug dealer on the other side of that bet travels around with a mini guillotine, perfect for a spot of finger slicing ? Who cares?!! This is Dogs of Berlin — we don’t even know what’s going to happen next, and we wrote the thing.’

This is a double-edged guillotine. The high octane madness is great for the first three episodes and then they just plain los e the run of themselves. A tight script with compelling characters goes soft around the edges and it’s hard to keep up. But it’s a game of two halves innit, if not more. We’re going t o stick with this show to see if it rediscovers its early promise in later episodes — I think there’s a lot more to come from Kurt Grimmer, not to mention Berlin.

‘Pointless phone calls’. Those three words gripped me in Enda Walsh’s short film Touch on the RTE website.

It’s an eight-minute gem, voiced by Rosaleen Linehan, an old woman looking back at her life, laced with sadness now that her kids and family have moved on. It’s not Bridgerton or Strictly, it won’t cheer you up or distract you from Covid-19, because its subject is someone at the eye of that particular storm, an elderly woman in care. Touch, dedicated to Walsh’s mother Maeve, is a lovely bittersweet life in eight minutes . I’ve watched it twice and I’ll watch it again.