What Marian Keyes taught us about finding a voice, creating characters and 'The Fear'

Last week, Irish popular fiction writer Marian Keyes shared her advice on getting started if you want to write a book and this week she took her own advice and went deeper. Last night during the second class, Keyes showed us how to find our voices, create realistic characters and get over the worst obstacle of all: ‘The Fear’.

Keyes’ free four-week course on the basics of novel writing takes place every Monday at 7.30pm live on her Instagram page, with a catch-up video shared on YouTube soon after.

If you were unable to watch live last night, you can catch up through Keyes’ IGTV on Instagram or watch the class on YouTube here:

Finding your voice

For someone with such a distinctive style, Keyes says it took her some time to find her voice.

“When I started writing I had no idea what a ’writing voice’ was,” she says. “I just decided to write as I spoke so my first book, Watermelon, is chatty and conversational. It goes off on tangents and it’s every anecdotal and that can be very irritating for a lot of readers. Enough readers liked it that I thought, ‘this is my voice’.”

She says her voice in each novel emerges while she’s writing and that it does not stay the same from one book to the next.

“You need to find the voice that you feel happiest writing this particular book in. People seem worried that if they write a book in one voice that that should be their voice for every single book. Absolutely not. Your voice can be entirely different from book to book.”

Characterisation

Keyes says we should resist the urge to use all our own characteristics in our characters, something she says she has done herself. She notes everyone has unique experiences and our characters should have their own identity.

“There are a billion different kinds of people in the world. There are seven billion of us on the planet and we are all unique. We have shared characteristics, obviously, but every single one of us has some sort of secret,” she says.

“For every single one of us I can tell you we have at least one thing that we are genuinely ashamed of, that causes us real discomfort. We have something that we’re proud of about ourselves. And we have memories of times in our life when we felt really happy or when we recovered from something, when we realised we’d come through something awful. It’s different for everybody.

We’ve all had terrible shocks, where life has just blown up in our face and we feel like we’re the only person that’s ever happened to. We all have powerful experiences that we carry around in ourselves. You will have yours but your characters also deserve them.

She says the full shape of her characters emerges as she’s writing them but she urges writers to avoid lazy clichés and instead find the dark side of who we are writing.

“That’s not on. 45-year-old women are wise and kind. I think it’s really important to get away from the clichés very fast and to find out when there was a time in that woman’s life when she was really quite bold. No matter how good they are, everybody is a tiny bit evil. You need to find that little chip. It’s delicious when you find it. Subvert the cliché. Go deeper. Make them a whole person and a whole person is flawed.”

The Fear

Keyes says she has never gotten over ‘The Fear’ and she’s glad she hasn’t.

“‘The Fear’ is not just there to punish us. It’s also there to persuade us to work harder,” she says. She believes everyone feels it, even the best writers and creative people, but we need to be kinder to ourselves and the work we are creating.

“It’s something that paralyses and torments all creative people. There are days I finish [writing] and I feel quietly pleased with what I’ve done that day and then I come back the next morning and I am horrified, I’m aghast at what I’ve written. I think it’s hard to be objective consistently about your own work.

“Sarah Moore-Fitzgerald says that when a baby is born it is such a wonderful time and everybody is looking at it in the cot and going ‘oh my god, she is so beautiful’. Nobody comes along as says, ‘what does she do? She’s not entertaining me, she can’t do anything. She’s useless, throw her away.’

“We take that attitude to our first attempts at writing. We’re so cruel to ourselves and to what we’ve created. But it’s a first, crappy attempt. Things don’t appear perfect [on the page], things only become perfect when you work at it.”

Keyes says the best approach is to tweak and hone your writing. If you think something is bad, change it.

“Come back and do the work and rewrite it and take out things that you really don’t like. If you think about it, your work will go deeper. You need to put the graft in.”

She adds: “Everything that’s worthwhile in life is potentially daunting.”