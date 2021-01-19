Tuesday TV Tips: Suzanne Jackson and Eileen Smith transform a mum-of-three's wardrobe

Premier League

Leicester v Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

The Style Counsellors

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Jessica from Meath, a busy mam to three boys under three — including twins born prematurely at the start of the pandemic. Most of Jessica’s wardrobe no longer fits her, so Eileen Smith (@EileenStyleQueen) and Suzanne Jackson (Sosueme.ie) are on hand to help her start again.

The Style Counsellors: Suzanne Jackson (Sosueme.ie) and Eileen Smith (@EileenStyleQueen — two social media sensations who know their way around a wardrobe.

According to husband Dave life “has been upside down and inside out ever since, but we’re getting through it". Jessica declares herself very comfortable in her body and says: “I love my body the way it is. Why would I want it to change?"

But she notes: "After having three kids I think over the last four years I’ve either been pregnant or breastfeeding so my body has changed dramatically and I haven’t had a minute between the pandemic and the twins coming early to go and buy clothes that suit or get time to try them on."

The boys' christening is also on the horizon so she also needs a special outfit.

Outbreak: The Virus That Shook the World

ITV, 9pm

Medical professionals take a look back at the initial outbreak in China, with suggestions that the authorities attempted to cover up the danger. There are also examinations of the decisions taken by governments and public health officials around the world which helped shape the course of the infection.

Outside The Wire

Netflix

Damson Idris as Harp and Emily Beecham as Sofiya in Outside The Wire. Picture: Jonathan Prime/Netflix

Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarised zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

By the way, today is Donald Trump's last full day as US President so tomorrow will be all about Joe Biden's inauguration. Here's all the info on this.