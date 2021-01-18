Where to watch Joe Biden's presidential inauguration

Where will the inauguration be available to watch on Irish television?

RTÉ will be on hand in Washington D.C. to broadcast proceedings, with Caitríona Perry presiding in the Montrose studios, and Washington correspondent Brian O’Donovan providing commentary on location.

You'll also find coverage on RTÉ's News Now channel on Saorview and other providers.

And online?

Viewers bereft of traditional telly can watch the state broadcaster's coverage on RTÉ Player across the usual range of devices, live and on-demand.

News channels around the world will be broadcasting for their specific markets, so if you're living outside of Ireland, check if your local broadcasters' streaming services are carrying coverage.

Meanwhile, US news stations like ABC and PBS, as well as the UK's Sky News are available as free streams on YouTube, while other broadcasters, like CNN, will upload video highlights as they emerge.

What time is kickoff?

RTÉ’s coverage starts at 4pm Irish time on RTÉ One, and is set to continue until 5.40pm.

RTÉ's traditional Six-One news bulletin will have all the highlights thereafter.

Who's speaking?

Inauguration proceedings begin with opening remarks from Fr Leo J O’Donovan, a former president of Georgetown University, and a friend of the Biden family, at 4.30pm Irish time.

Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris will then step forward to be sworn in, as per usual, at 5pm.

In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she and President-elect Joe Biden introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Del.

Speech, speech!

There'll be the customary big speech from the new president after he's sworn in - continuing public overtures toward 'healing' and 'unity' after a fractious four years for domestic politics in the States.

Pomp and Covid-compliant circumstance

That will be followed by the traditional laying of the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery, and a “pass in review” where the new commander-in-chief inspects his newly-acquired military.

While the Pennsylvania Avenue parade will be replaced with other events in communities around America, an escort to the White House will bring the new President and First Lady to their new digs.

Who'll be in attendance?

Ex-presidents George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will be along, as well as former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

Mike Pence, the outgoing Vice President, will also be there, but conspicuous by his absence will be outgoing top dog Donald Trump, by all accounts.

Who's on tunes?

Following the US entertainment industry's revulsion at Trump's election in 2016, organisers weren't short of acts to call upon to play at the 2021 inauguration.

Lady Gaga, having crossed over from ambitious avant-pop to middle-of-the-road countrifying after the success of the A Star is Born remake, is set to sing the US national anthem.

Jennifer Lopez' comeback continues, meanwhile, with a performance at the event.

American broadcast telly will also be laden with pop starpower during its 'Celebrating America' post-show, starting at 1.30am Irish time, including Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Bon Jovi, fresh from duetting with himself on an ill-advised 'Fairytale of New York' cover for some reason.