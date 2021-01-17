What's the Irish for 'selfie'? Updated dictionary brings language into the 21st century

Concise English-Irish Dictionary

Edited by Pádraig O’ Mianáin

Foras na Gaeilge, €30.

THE new Concise English-Irish Dictionary, with an online background, is the first in over six decades, and promises to bring Irish into the third millennium.

The last such lexicon was that of Tomás de Bhaldraithe in 1959.

The aim of this long overdue and hardly brief 1,800 page “concise” work , edited by Pádraig O’Mianáin, is to reflect current usage, not alone of Irish but also of English. And English “as it is spoken in Ireland”, according to the publishers.

The phrase is a nod in the direction of “English as we Speak it in Ireland” the 1910 classic by P.W. Joyce.

We are a century from Joyce’s highly entertaining mix of dictionary, proverbs and folklore, and its engaging pursuit of the Irish and Old English and Tudor roots of Hiberno-English.

Hiberno-English is fast fading, nowhere near as colourful, and it exists largely in rural pockets these days.

There is a suspicion too that once high standards of English in Ireland, in terms of range of vocabulary and syntax is declining.

In 1959 , in the 900-page De Bhaldraithe, it was necessary to include a translation for the “inchoate”; we have no such inclusion this time round.

Neither do we have “percipient” in the new work, but we have “pissed” and “taking the piss” among a long entry which include the “pissing rain”.

This work was compiled between 2013 and 2019 first on the web and along with current affairs the concerns and correction of people who engaged are addressed.

Concise English-Irish Dictionary Edited by Pádraig O’ Mianáin

So there “backstop” – (cúl stop), as well as “pay gap” (bearna phá).

Finance gets a good innings . Low-paid, low-budget , low-cost and low-risk investments are big ticket items in the new dictionary; Low-born, low-bred and low-brow are much more important in 1959!

The current concern about body image is naturally all over the new dictionary, from “ low-fat” ( ar bheagán sáile) to “selfie” (féinín). Needless to say, we have no selfie in De Bhaldraithe . Nor is there “low-fat”. The nearest such reference is to “low diet” , as a lack of food, (easpa bia/cothu caol ).

And then there is mental states. To feel low in de Bhaldraithe can, interestingly be “bréan den saol” – bored with life, as well as “lagbhríoch” and “in ísle brí. Those two are included here, but so too is a literal translation of the common English “down in oneself”, (íseal ann féin).

There are many such literal translations in the 30,000 entries. Understandably technical and medical terms are dealt with in their Greek forms, as is standard across all languages.

Thus the current pandemic which is causing pandemonium is “paindéim” a word from the Greek Pan +demos (all people) from the 17th century . In turn this is a term likely to have been modelled on Milton’s “pandaemonium” : Pan + daimon , a hellish abode - a happy coincidence!

One of the joys of De Bhaldraithe and other major dictionaries like Padraig O’Duinnín and Niall O Donaill is to see at play the literary gymnastics in coming up with an Irish equivalent for an English, and vice versa. With little synchronicity between the two languages, great imagination is required.

There is good work here. But some of the newer words are a bit too charmlessly literal. Home office is “oifig bhaile”; “on line banking”, is baincéireacht ar line.

This though is a well of knowledge, and a production clear in its grammar as well as presentation. And there is even more web version www.foclóir.ie That said, I won’t be throwing out my old “blas-filled” copy of De Bhaldraithe just yet.