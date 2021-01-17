Sunday TV Tips: Under pressure — fit families compete

Ireland's Fittest Family: Derval O’Rourke’s Cullens from Wexford.

Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 11:00
Caroline Delaney

Premier League

Aston Villa v Everton, noon; Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur, 2pm; Liverpool v Manchester United, 4.30pm; Manchester City v Crystal Palace, 7.15pm, all Sky Sports

Ireland’s Fittest Family

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

After two weeks, coach Anna Geary has failed to see any of her families progress and is feeling the pressure. Derval O’Rourke has a 100% record with each of her two families through to the quarter-finals. Donncha O’Callaghan and Davy Fitzgerald have one family each through so things are getting tense.

Anna Geary's family the Doyles from Derry
Each family must nominate one member, the sole survivor, to balance on a beam six metres high in the tree tops.

And 'fast and furious' is a test of speed, agility, and endurance. It’s a head to head 300m relay race jumping over hay bales, a balance beam around a barrel with a sprint back to tag in the next member of their team.

Dancing on Ice

ITV, 6pm

The celebrities this year are Rufus Hound, Billie Shepherd, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson, Lady Leshurr, Myleene Klass, Denise van Outen, Joe Warren-Platt, Faye Brookes, Rebekah Vardy, Jason Donovan and Sonny Jay.

Snooker: The Masters

BBC Two, 7pm

This time last year, England's Stuart Bingham became the oldest Masters winner, defeating Ali Carter 10-8, and collecting a record £250,000 in prize money. Who will succeed 'Ball-run' as champion after tonight's final?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

ITV, 8pm

The first crop of contestants in the hotseat: 15 questions, four lifelines and one chance to win a life-changing amount of money. 

A Perfect Planet

BBC One, 8pm

David Attenborough looks at the role of weather in distributing water, and why differing amounts of rainfall around the world have given rise to an incredible diversity of species and habitats.

The Way We Were: The Way We Worked

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

A look at the change from single-earner male-provider households in Ireland, to the flood of women into the workplace in the 70s & 80s.

Family Notices