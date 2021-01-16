Saturday TV Tips: Sci-fi galore plus a masked mystery

— who's The Masked Singer this week?
The Masked Singers: Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Mel B are in there — somewhere

Sat, 16 Jan, 2021 - 10:30
Caroline Delaney

Sport

Champions Cup Rugby Union: Ulster v Gloucester, Channel 4, 12.30pm

Premier League: Leeds v Brighton, 3pm; Fulham v Chelsea, 5.30pm, both Sky Sports

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

RTÉ One, 6.35pm 

A scientist's maverick daughter and the Rebel Alliance attempt to steal plans for a lethal battle station. Sci-fi prequel, starring Felicity Jones

The Masked Singer

ITV, 7pm

In the first two weeks, we sawMurder on the Dancefloor hitmaker, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, unveiled as the Alien, while Spice Girls icon Mel B was forced to whip off her Seahorse mask. So which celeb will be voted out tonight?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

RTÉ 2, 9.35pm 

The team of intergalactic outlaws must fight to stay together as they unravel the mystery surrounding Peter Quill's father. Fantasy adventure, starring Chris Pratt

Elena of Avalor

Disney+

Emmy Award-winning animated series following the story of Elena, a brave and adventurous teenager who saves her kingdom from an evil sorceress and must now learn to rule as crown princess until she is old enough to be queen. Set in Avalor, an enchanted fairytale kingdom inspired by diverse Latin cultures and folklore, Elena’s journey will lead her to understand that her new role requires thoughtfulness, resilience and compassion, the traits of all truly great leaders

Marvel’s Runaway

Disney+

Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were? Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.

