UCC writers keep up college's proud tradition in creative sphere 

A group of writers based in UCC have created a new publication to showcase their output. Sonder has been released by the writers from the Cork college's School of English after months of lockdown-related delays.

“We initially came together as a group in 2019, in a workshop run by the then writer in residence Danny Denton," explains editor Lara Ní Churrín. "The workshop lasted six weeks or so, and in it we worked together, peer-reviewing each other's work, and analysing texts, under Danny's guidance.

"When the workshop was finished, Danny suggested that we keep meeting as a group, and he helped us to find a room in which we could work, and it was his idea that we create some kind of publication. He was very encouraging, and very helpful in securing funding.”

The cover image is striking, while the layout of the collection itself is also impressive.

“The cover image was designed by group member E Monroe. They had expressed an interest in designing the cover from the beginning, and I am not one to stand in the way of someone's talent! I think that's a really important part of working with people - understanding when other people know more than you and trusting them, giving them space to do their thing.

“It was the same with the designer, Joy O'Leary - I had seen some stuff that Joy had done, and I knew that she was good, so I sent her the cover image, and trusted her to do the rest.”

Sonder follows in a rich tradition of writers and poets involved with UCC, as residents, lecturers, and graduates, from contemporary voices like Kathy D’Arcy and Doireann Ní Ghriofa, to veterans like Theo Dorgan, the late John Montague and many others. While the collection was very much a DIY exercise in many respects, Ní Churrín discusses the supports the university has offered the project.

Lara Ní Chuirrín, editor of Sunder.

“Danny was our main point of contact with the university. They were very kind and supportive, obviously extremely kind in funding this, and in having such faith in us, in our abilities as writers.

“It feels great to have that support, and to feel like we're some way aligned with all the fantastic, talented writers and poets who have passed through this campus.”

All proceeds from sales of the physical edition go to the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI), providing assistance for people in Direct Provision. Ní Churrín discusses the importance of outreach to those in the system.

“There were a number of different charities which we were considering, but then when George Floyd was killed in May of last year, and the BLM protests took off again across America, we started thinking about the experience of minorities in Ireland. And I think we were all watching in horror as people in Direct Provision were so terribly mistreated throughout the lockdown.

“This is a Irish issue, and by that I mean, a country-wide issue, and every person in Ireland has a part to play in opposing and dismantling that system - not just the refugees and asylum seekers who suffer within it.”

The year ahead could bring more difficult circumstances, but the group behind Sonder are keeping their options open for future publications.

“I think, unfortunately in some ways, it will mostly be seen through a screen! But, I think there are great benefits to the move of cultural events to the online sphere - there's definitely greater accessibility when you cut out travel, and indeed entry fees for many events.

“I think it will be interesting to see how open mics evolve in the online format. Open-mics are often central to the life of the aspiring poet, and perhaps the online format will help with the gut-wrenching nerves that can come with performing in front of people!”