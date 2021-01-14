Album reviews: Sleaford Mods at their sarcastic best, and Barry Gibb rolls out the classics 

Sleaford Mods - Spare Ribs - ****

There’s no rest for the wickedly sarcastic. And so, a mere two years on from their last studio album, Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn return with another dispatch from the frontline of forgotten Britain. And as made clear by song titles that namecheck Boris Johnson’s former advisor Dominic Cummings (Shortcomings) and references to “the daily ordeals of dealing with lockdown”, this is a record ripped from the headlines.

But along with the politics Williamson, whose singing style is a sort of slurred rap, casts a cold eye over other aspects of modern existence. “I think I want something to come out of my phone that ain’t there,” he complains on Top Room.

Sleaford Mods have become quite a big band – they’re provisionally booked to play Dublin’s Olympia next winter – without compromising their harsh and disconcerting sound. This consists of Fearn’s clanging electronic rhythms, set against Williamson’s English Midlands accent. It’s an acquired taste – but one which taps devastatingly into the weird times in which we live in and the rage and frustration bound up in modern existence.

Barry Gibb - Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook, Vol 1 - ****

A case can be made that the first half of the Bee Gees’ Saturday Night Fever soundtrack is the best album “A-side” of all time, as Stayin’ Alive is followed by How Deep Is Your Love, Night Fever, More Than a Woman and If I Can’t Have You.

Yet for years, the Gibb Brothers were written off as soft-pop chancers. It is arguably only since the deaths of Maurice and Robin Gibb that the Bee Gees’ genius has been fully acknowledged. But acknowledged it has been, which is why this tribute by surviving Bee Gee Barry Gibb to the music he made with his brothers lands to affectingly.

The big idea is that he is giving the Bee Gees repertoire a country makeover (a genre which the Gibbs, composers of Islands in the Stream, will have known inside out). Alison Krauss applies her super-sized vocals to Too Much Heaven while Miranda Lambert duets with Gibb on a laid-back Jive Talkin’.

Gibbs isn’t trying to deconstruct the Bee Gees and rebuild them from the ground up and these new interpretations stick to the middle of the road. Yet in places Greenfields is nonetheless hugely moving. That’s particularly the case as Gibb’s vocals entwine with those of Gillian Welch on Butterfly – a homage to the Brisbane neighbourhood where he grew up and to those long ago days when he and his brothers dreamed of becoming pop stars.