Irish rockers Pillow Queens impress in US television debut

Dublin four-piece performed 'Liffey' on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and took a remote interview
Pillow Queens at Other Voices in Dingle. Picture: Rich Gilligan

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 12:10
Mike McGrath Bryan

They've won the hearts of Irish music fans over the past few years with a heartfelt mix of punk-rock grit and indie melancholy.

Now, Dublin four-piece Pillow Queens have the chance to win a whole new audience to their side, after making their American television debut on James Corden's Late Late Show.

Band members Sarah Corcoran and Pamela Connolly joined Corden remotely for a chat about, among other things, their new album 'In Waiting', last week nominated for an RTÉ Choice Music Prize.

Corden was effusive in his praise for the band, referring to their LP as "one of the best of 2020".

"It's a strange time to release an album", remarked Corcoran, when asked about the pressure of delivering an LP amid the current circumstances.

"But we released it ourselves, did all the mail orders ourselves, so it was a really exciting time, and all the feedback has been really positive."

"Hopefully, when we can get back out and gigging, it'll have been worth the wait".

Corden remarked on the response to the announcement of the band's appearance, noting that people 'really miss bands', in the absence of gigs.

He then asked Connolly to talk about the band's last act before going in to record their debut long-player - jumping into the Atlantic.

"It worked, I think - the album sounds great, it got our juices flowing. I lost my swimming togs, though."

Corden then threw to a live performance of 'Liffey', featuring on the album, recorded in Ireland for the occasion.

You can stream the whole segment below:

Pillow Queens' In Waiting is available on Bandcamp and all streaming services.

