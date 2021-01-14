Thursday TV Tips: Crunching the numbers for Canine College owner

Premier League

Arsenal v Crystal Palace, Sky Sports, 8pm

Pooch Perfect

BBC One, 8pm

Sheridan Smith and her four-legged co-host, Stanley, meet four more dog groomers, who really have their work cut out for them. They're dealing with a pack of Alaskan Malamutes — this huge, hairy breed inspired the dire wolves in Game of Thrones. On a slightly cuter note, the groomers will also be giving some fluffy puppies their first grown-up haircuts, which they can proudly show off on the dogwalk.

How to be Good With Money

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

In episode two we meet small business owner Samantha Rawson who lives with her eight dogs in Tipperary. Samantha runs the Canine College, a dog training and behavioural school. The business is long established, but Samantha enlists Eoin’s help to improve things.

In the short term she wants to become busier, enabling her to work towards her long term goal of providing for her retirement.

Samantha comes to Eoin in the height of the Covid-19 pandemic which has severely affected her business. She is struggling and needs guidance.

Eoin devises a plan to help the Canine College in the here and now and the future. Samantha embraces the plan, but is met with challenges along the way as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

Death in Paradise

BBC One, 9pm

Neville Parker (Ralf Little) investigates when archaeologist Professor Roger Harkness (Richard McCabe) is poisoned.

Ralf Little plays DI Neville Parker and Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise

His colleagues, timid Assistant Professor Rebecca Morley (Bryony Hannah) and handsome and foppish PHD student, Ed Lancer (Luke Pasqualino), are shocked, which suggests they didn't do much research into Saint Marie's crime rate.