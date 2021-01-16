Movie Reviews: One Night in Miami is a politically-charged and timely drama

One Night in Miami ****

Sport, music and politics collide in One Night in Miami (12A), which unfolds in the wake of Cassius Clay’s (Eli Goree) victory over Sonny Liston in a world heavyweight title fight on February 25, 1964. Anticipating a party to remember, and having invited along his close friends Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and the football star Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), Cassius is disappointed to learn that their host, Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), has other plans for the evening. Adapted from his own stage play by Kemp Powers (who co-wrote and co-directed Pixar’s recent release Soul), and directed by Regina King, One Night in Miami is a fictional account of a meeting between historical figures who were cultural icons. The story revolves around Malcolm’s struggle to persuade his friends to take responsibility for their public personas and channel their fame into the cause of civil rights and black empowerment, with Cassius Clay (soon to become Muhammad Ali), Jim Brown and Sam Cooke all offering their own counter-arguments as they try to convince Malcolm that the issue isn’t as black-and-white as he perceives it (Malcom’s assassination in 1965, of course, casts a long shadow over the night’s events). Regina King and Kemp Powers embrace the story’s stage origins, placing the emphasis on dialogue and the intense interaction between the characters as they pace their claustrophobic motel room, and they’re rewarded with four strong performances, and particularly those of Eli Goree’s portrayal of the restless, charismatic Cassius Clay, and Aldis Hodge’s cynical, brooding Jim Brown, who believes that all the black men in the room are ‘gladiators’ who are at the mercy of their rulers’ thumbs-up or thumbs-down. A nuanced and frequently caustic exploration of what it meant to be black, talented and famous in the early 1960s, One Night in Miami is a politically-charged and timely drama. (Amazon Prime)

Daniel ****

Daniel

Daniel (16s) tells the story of the Danish photojournalist Daniel Rye (Esben Smed), who was kidnapped when he travelled to Syria in 2013. Initially accused of being a spy, Daniel is eventually ransomed for €700,000, but his parents, Kjeld (Jens Jørn Spottag) and Susanne (Christiane Gjellerup Koch) — a truck driver and shop assistant, respectively — can’t afford to pay. Subjected to horrific brutality, Daniel eventually meets some of his fellow prisoners held by the radical Islamic group, one of whom is the American journalist James Foley (Toby Kebbell). Anders Thomas Jensen adapts his screenplay from the bestselling memoir Do You See the Moon, Daniel?, and delivers a harrowing account of Daniel’s experience at the mercy of sadistic captors, and particularly the so-called ‘Beatles’, four British-born mujahedeen who have travelled to Syria to fight in the civil war. The director, Niels Arden Oplev, divides the storytelling between an increasingly despairing Daniel in Syria and his family back home in Denmark, who suffer themselves from the emotional and psychological toll of Daniel’s kidnap while battling bureaucracy and trying to raise the ransom. It’s an utterly compelling drama, in large part due to Esben Smed’s spellbinding turn as he charts Daniel’s descent into hell. (internet release)

Away ****

Away

The animated film Away (PG) owes a considerable debt to Studio Ghibli, and particularly in terms of how its deceptively simplistic appearance masks a much deeper intent. The story opens with a young boy dangling from a tree, ensnared in his parachute; approached by a gigantic, golem-like monster, the boy struggles free and makes a break for freedom. Utilising an abandoned motorbike, the boy makes good time as he flees for his life — but the creature, while ploddingly slow, is terrifyingly relentless, and the boy must sleep. Written and directed by Gints Zilbalodis, Away is a Kafkaesque nightmare rendered in animation that neatly captures the beauty of the various landscapes through which the boy travels — jungle and salt flats, snowy peaks and vast plains — but which is deliberately drawn in a strikingly flat and ostensibly simplistic 2-D. That’s not the only throwback element to the film: the story itself is told very slowly and patiently, and its celebration of flora and fauna suggests that Gints Zilbalodis is paying homage to the early Disney films. Soon, however, the viewer begins to realise that the boy is the sole survivor of a terrible tragedy, and that the implacable creature pursuing him represents an inescapable survivors’ guilt. With no other humans for the boy to interact with, the film is devoid of dialogue: his only companion is a fledgling bird, which is also on a voyage of self-discovery. The result is a highly unusual but haunting account of an epic journey that a child could understand, but which also functions as a profound existential allegory. (internet release)