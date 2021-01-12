Tuesday TV Tips: Are women the fitter sex?

Rick Stein's Secret France

RTÉ 2, 7.25pm

The chef takes a culinary tour of France. He begins his trip in Dieppe, where he prepares freshly-caught turbot and forages for sea herbs along the Bay of the Somme.

Though, at this stage of lockdown and travel restrictions, many of us might be happy to just watch Rick Stein make bread and jam sandwiches once he does it against a backdrop of somewhere nice and sunny.

Inside the Factory

BBC2, 8pm

Gregg Wallace travels to Somerset to visit a factory that churns out one million pots of yogurt every 24 hours, learning how 350,000 litres of milk is used for just a single day's production. Plus Cherry Healey looks at plant-based alternatives to milk, and how a company is making food-safe yogurt pots from 100 per-cent recycled material.

Premier League

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United, Sky Sports, 6pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton, Sky Sports, 8.15pm

Burnley v Manchester United, MUTV app 8.15pm

Are Women the Fitter Sex?

Channel 4, 10pm

It's clear that there are many diseases where men are affected far worse than women. Dr Ronx Ikharia, an emergency doctor, is investigating why more male patients die from the coronavirus than female. Meeting experts, Ronx discovers this medical gender bias is not restricted to today's pandemic, but is true across many viruses and diseases, including SARS, cancer and HIV. Women, it appears, are the stronger sex. However, the issue of inequalities in clinical trials is also examined.