Monday TV Tips: would you let mum write your Tinder profile or could your dad reply to your Grindr messages?

Pulling With My Parents

RTÉ 2, 9.35pm

Some unlucky-in-love singletons who are brave, or stupid enough, to allow their parents complete access to their dating apps.

From Tinder to Grindr, Bumble and Scruff, parents get a crash-course in dubious emojis, inappropriate pictures and questionable approaches as they try to find a perfect match for their darlings. The parents get an insight into just what their pride and joy gets up to online — and some of the jaw-dropping messages that are sent and received on a daily basis.

These toe-curling conversations spur the parents into action, revamping profiles and changing pictures in order to make a suitable match. The folks also go back to basics, searching for the perfect partner on the streets, at festivals and at the local GAA club.

Katie from Balbriggan in Pulling With My Parents

Nothing is left to chance, because when the dates finally arrive, the parents are watching on, able to talk to their child directly, making sure they do and say exactly what they are told – often with inadvertently hilarious results.

Warm, funny and more than a little bit rude, ‘Pulling With My Parents’ explores the generation gap and serves up some blunt advice as a generation who did their courting the old-fashioned way, attempt to crack the cupid conundrum for their kids.

In this episode, 31 year old tattoo fanatic, Rob from Limerick, hasn’t been able to make a permanent love-match so he’s letting mum Emily take control of his Tinder and she’s shocked by the messages he’s been sending.

And 26 year old Katie from Balbriggan has spent years falling for bad boys... can her dad, Paddy, and sister, Yvonne, find her someone better?

An Saol Beo: Under the Connemara Sky

TG4, 7.30pm

An Saol Beo: Eamon de Buitléar

This is the 2005 series in which Éamon de Buitléar goes back in time and tells how he first started visiting Connemara many years ago. In this series, de Buitléar, who passed away in 2013, meets old friends and shows them a film of themselves that was made 40 years ago.

FA Cup

Stockport County vs West Ham United, BT Sport, 8pm

Let The Rest Of The World Go By

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

An intimate story of an elderly gentleman in failing health who wants nothing more than to love and be loved, even if that means marrying his male best friend to comply with revenue guidelines.

Let The Rest Of The World Go By: Matt Murphy and Michael O'Sullivan

Matt Murphy promises to leave his house to his Michael O’Sullivan as thanks for all his help and companionship — but there is a catch: inheritance tax. A casual remark from a friend inspires Matt to propose to Michael as a way around this.

American Gods

Amazon Prime

The eagerly awaited third season of the fantasy-drama inspired by Neil Gaiman's popular novel. The author himself is thrilled: he claims it's "full of drama and emotion," and "features some of the finest performances the show has yet seen". With Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning and Ian McShane.